HURL Recruitment 2023 For Manager & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

HURL  has invited online applications for the 25 Manager  & Other Posts on its official website. Check  HURL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has released a notification for recruitment of various posts including Manager (Engineering Services), Manager (Mechanical), Asstt. Manager (Process), Engineer, Executive Grade-4 Law  and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 24, 2023. 

Notification Details HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 :
Advt. No.: E/2/2023 

Important Date HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Start date of submitting application: May 03, 2023
Last date of submitting application: May 24, 2023
Cut-off date for calculating Age & Experience: April 30, 23

Vacancy Details HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
Sr. Vice President-01
Vice President (Production)-02
Vice President (Technical Services)-01
Vice President (Marketing)-01
Vice President (Human Resources)-01
Vice President (Finance)-01
Vice- President (Contract & Materials)-01
Chief Manager (Process)-01
Manager (Engineering Services)-01
Manager (Mechanical)-01
Asstt. Manager (Process)-03
Engineer (Process)-03
Engineer (Quality Assurance & Inspection Mechanical)-01
Engineer (Project Planning & Management)-02
Executive Grade-4 Law (FTC- basis)-01
Executive Grade-1 Law (FTC-basis)-04

Career Counseling

Eligibility Criteria HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Sr. Vice President-Engineering Graduate in Chemical or Mechanical or
Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Control & Instrumentation or Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering discipline with minimum 60% marks.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

Remuneration

 Designation  CTC (Rs.in Lakhs)
Sr. Vice President  48 Lakhs
Vice President  32 Lakhs
Chief Manager  24 Lakhs
Manager  16 Lakhs
Assistant Manager  11 Lakhs
Officer/Engineer  7 Lakhs


 
 HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 24, 2023.

