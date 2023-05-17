HURL Recruitment 2023 For Manager & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has released a notification for recruitment of various posts including Manager (Engineering Services), Manager (Mechanical), Asstt. Manager (Process), Engineer, Executive Grade-4 Law and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 24, 2023.
Notification Details HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 :
Advt. No.: E/2/2023
Important Date HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Start date of submitting application: May 03, 2023
Last date of submitting application: May 24, 2023
Cut-off date for calculating Age & Experience: April 30, 23
Vacancy Details HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Sr. Vice President-01
Vice President (Production)-02
Vice President (Technical Services)-01
Vice President (Marketing)-01
Vice President (Human Resources)-01
Vice President (Finance)-01
Vice- President (Contract & Materials)-01
Chief Manager (Process)-01
Manager (Engineering Services)-01
Manager (Mechanical)-01
Asstt. Manager (Process)-03
Engineer (Process)-03
Engineer (Quality Assurance & Inspection Mechanical)-01
Engineer (Project Planning & Management)-02
Executive Grade-4 Law (FTC- basis)-01
Executive Grade-1 Law (FTC-basis)-04
Eligibility Criteria HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Sr. Vice President-Engineering Graduate in Chemical or Mechanical or
Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Control & Instrumentation or Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering discipline with minimum 60% marks.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Remuneration
|Designation
|CTC (Rs.in Lakhs)
|Sr. Vice President
|48 Lakhs
|Vice President
|32 Lakhs
|Chief Manager
|24 Lakhs
|Manager
|16 Lakhs
|Assistant Manager
|11 Lakhs
|Officer/Engineer
|7 Lakhs
HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply HURL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 24, 2023.