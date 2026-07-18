UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time and Exam Day Guidelines

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) Examination 2026 on July 19, 2026 (Sunday). The examination would be held in offline mode at various centres across the country. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 349 vacancies would be filled in the paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF and ITBP. With the exam approaching candidates should be aware of the shift timings, reporting schedule and important exam day instructions to avoid any last minute inconvenience.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards and check the exam centre and other instructions mentioned on the hall tickets.

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Shift Timing 2026

According to the examination timetable released by UPSC, the CAPF exam would be conducted in offline pen-and-paper format. There would be 2 morning and afternoon shifts. Candidates must check the exam timing and venue details before they appear for the exam. All the instructions can be checked from the UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2026. Below we have shared exam shift timings along with the reporting time and exam duration in the table.