UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time and Exam Day Guidelines
The UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026 will be conducted on July 19 in two shifts. Candidates must check shift timings, reporting schedule, exam day guidelines, required documents and prohibited items before appearing for the examination to ensure a smooth exam experience.
Key Points
- UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026 will be held offline on July 19, 2026 (Sunday).
- A total of 349 vacancies will be filled across various paramilitary forces.
- Exam has two shifts: 10 AM-12 PM & 2 PM-5 PM; reach 1 hour before reporting.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) Examination 2026 on July 19, 2026 (Sunday). The examination would be held in offline mode at various centres across the country. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 349 vacancies would be filled in the paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF and ITBP. With the exam approaching candidates should be aware of the shift timings, reporting schedule and important exam day instructions to avoid any last minute inconvenience.
Candidates are advised to download their admit cards and check the exam centre and other instructions mentioned on the hall tickets.
UPSC CAPF AC Exam Shift Timing 2026
According to the examination timetable released by UPSC, the CAPF exam would be conducted in offline pen-and-paper format. There would be 2 morning and afternoon shifts. Candidates must check the exam timing and venue details before they appear for the exam. All the instructions can be checked from the UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2026. Below we have shared exam shift timings along with the reporting time and exam duration in the table.
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UPSC CAPF AC Exam Shift 2026
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Subjects
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Exam timing
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Reporting time
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Duration of Exam
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Shift 1 (Morning)
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General Ability & Intelligence
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10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
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11:00 AM
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2 hours (120 mins)
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Shift 2 (Afternoon)
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General Studies, Essay & Comprehension
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2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
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1:00 PM
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3 hours (180 mins)
Candidates should reach the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the examination. Entry into the examination venue will be closed as per the time mentioned on the admit card.
UPSC CAPF AC Exam Day Guidelines 2026
Candidates have to follow all the instructions issued by UPSC to ensure a smooth examination process. Make sure you have all the necessary documents with you before you leave for the examination centre.
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Admit Card Candidates should carry a printout of the UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2026. Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed in case you do not bring this
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Photo Identity Proof Along with the admit card you should also bring valid original photo identity proof such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport or Driving Licence.
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Reporting Time Candidates must reach the venue at least 1 hour before the reporting time to complete verification and security checks. Late entry would not be allowed.
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Exam Hall Conduct Candidates must follow the instructions given by invigilators and maintain discipline in the exam hall. Any unfair means or misconduct may lead to cancellation of candidature.
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Answering Instructions For Paper I, candidates should mark their responses on the OMR sheet only with the black ballpoint pen. For Paper II, answers must be written only in the answer booklet provided by the commission.
UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026 List of Prohibited Items
Candidates must not carry any prohibited items inside the examination centre. Possession of restricted items may lead to disqualification or disciplinary action. The following items are not allowed
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Mobile Phones
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Smart Watches
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Bluetooth Devices
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Earphones or Headphones
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Calculators
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Electronic Gadgets
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Tablets or Laptops
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Books and Study Material
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Written Notes or Chits
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Cameras or Recording Devices
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Any Communication Device
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.