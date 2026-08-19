Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Guide 2026: Latest Routes, Ticket Price and Timings
Want to travel by Vande Bharat Sleeper? Check the latest routes, ticket prices, timings, classes and other important details for 2026.
The Vande Bharat has been famous for covering long distances in a short span of time and now the Indian government has launched the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains as well.
These trains are made for long trips where you sleep on the way and wake up at your destination.
This is different from regular Vande Bharat as it has chair car seats and runs for short trips, however the sleeper version has proper berths to lie down. It runs at night for long trips.
The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service began in January 2026 and it runs between Howrah and Kamakhya. Here is everything you need to know.
Quick Facts Table About Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Train type
|
Semi-high-speed AC sleeper train
|
Coaches
|
16 coaches (11 AC 3-Tier, 4 AC 2-Tier, 1 AC First Class)
|
Passenger capacity
|
About 823 passengers
|
Top speed
|
Up to 180 kmph (design speed)
|
Classes
|
AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier
|
First route
|
Howrah to Kamakhya (Guwahati)
|
Launch date
|
January 2026
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Routes 2026
Vande Bharat Sleeper train currently has only one route:
|
Train No.
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
Approx. Journey
|
27575 / 27576
|
Howrah to Kamakhya (Guwahati)
|
6 days a week
|
About 14 hours
Upcoming or Proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper Routes in 2026
The below mentioned are just proposed routes for Vande Bharat Sleeper train and they are not confirmed yet. It is important that you do not book tickets until Indian Railways makes an official announcement.
|
Proposed Route
|
Current Status
|
Expected Journey
|
KSR Bengaluru to Mumbai CSMT
|
Approved, launch date not yet fixed
|
About 13 to 17 hours
|
Delhi to Patna
|
Under study
|
To be confirmed
|
Delhi to Ahmedabad
|
Under study
|
To be confirmed
|
Howrah to Delhi
|
Under study
|
To be confirmed
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Timings 2026
Here are the timings about Howrah to Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper.
|
Station
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
Halt
|
Howrah Junction
|
Start
|
18:20
|
Source station
|
Bandel
|
-
|
-
|
Few minutes
|
Katwa
|
-
|
-
|
Few minutes
|
Azimganj
|
-
|
-
|
Few minutes
|
New Farakka
|
-
|
-
|
Few minutes
|
Malda Town
|
-
|
-
|
Few minutes
|
New Jalpaiguri
|
-
|
-
|
Few minutes
|
New Cooch Behar
|
-
|
-
|
Few minutes
|
New Alipurduar
|
-
|
-
|
Few minutes
|
New Bongaigaon
|
-
|
-
|
Few minutes
|
Kamakhya Junction
|
08:20
|
End
|
Destination station
Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Price 2026
Here is a brief overview of the prices of Vande Bharat Sleeper train tickets:
|
Class
|
Howrah to Kamakhya
|
AC 3-Tier
|
Around Rs 2,299 plus GST
|
AC 2-Tier
|
Around Rs 2,970 plus GST
|
AC First Class
|
Around Rs 3,640 plus GST
How to Book Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Tickets Online?
Booking is simple and works like any other reserved train ticket. Here are the steps you need to follow:
Step 1: Go to the official IRCTC website or open the IRCTC Rail Connect app on your phone.
Step 2: Log in to your IRCTC account using your username and password. If you do not have an account, sign up first with your basic details.
Step 3: Search your route by entering the source station, destination and the date of travel. Search for the Vande Bharat Sleeper train option in the available trains section.
Step 4: Choose your class from the options of AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier or AC First Class.
Step 5: The system will show available berths and the fare for the selected class.
Step 6: Enter passenger details by filling in the name, age and gender of each passenger that is travelling with you.
Step 7: Make the payment using UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking.
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