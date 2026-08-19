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Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Guide 2026: Latest Routes, Ticket Price and Timings

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 14:10 IST

Want to travel by Vande Bharat Sleeper? Check the latest routes, ticket prices, timings, classes and other important details for 2026.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Guide
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Guide

The Vande Bharat has been famous for covering long distances in a short span of time and now the Indian government has launched the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains as well. 

These trains are made for long trips where you sleep on the way and wake up at your destination.

This is different from regular Vande Bharat as it has chair car seats and runs for short trips, however the sleeper version has proper berths to lie down. It runs at night for long trips. 

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service began in January 2026 and it runs between Howrah and Kamakhya. Here is everything you need to know. 

Quick Facts Table About Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Feature

Details

Train type

Semi-high-speed AC sleeper train

Coaches

16 coaches (11 AC 3-Tier, 4 AC 2-Tier, 1 AC First Class)

Passenger capacity

About 823 passengers

Top speed

Up to 180 kmph (design speed)

Classes

AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier

First route

Howrah to Kamakhya (Guwahati)

Launch date

January 2026

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Routes 2026

Vande Bharat Sleeper train currently has only one route: 

Train No.

Route

Frequency

Approx. Journey

27575 / 27576

Howrah to Kamakhya (Guwahati)

6 days a week

About 14 hours

Upcoming or Proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper Routes in 2026

The below mentioned are just proposed routes for Vande Bharat Sleeper train and they are not confirmed yet. It is important that you do not book tickets until Indian Railways makes an official announcement. 

Proposed Route

Current Status

Expected Journey

KSR Bengaluru to Mumbai CSMT

Approved, launch date not yet fixed

About 13 to 17 hours

Delhi to Patna

Under study

To be confirmed

Delhi to Ahmedabad

Under study

To be confirmed

Howrah to Delhi

Under study

To be confirmed

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Timings 2026

Here are the timings about Howrah to Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper.

Station

Arrival

Departure

Halt

Howrah Junction

Start

18:20

Source station

Bandel

-

-

Few minutes

Katwa

-

-

Few minutes

Azimganj

-

-

Few minutes

New Farakka

-

-

Few minutes

Malda Town

-

-

Few minutes

New Jalpaiguri

-

-

Few minutes

New Cooch Behar

-

-

Few minutes

New Alipurduar

-

-

Few minutes

New Bongaigaon

-

-

Few minutes

Kamakhya Junction

08:20

End

Destination station

Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Price 2026

Here is a brief overview of the prices of Vande Bharat Sleeper train tickets: 

Class

Howrah to Kamakhya

AC 3-Tier

Around Rs 2,299 plus GST

AC 2-Tier

Around Rs 2,970 plus GST

AC First Class

Around Rs 3,640 plus GST

How to Book Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Tickets Online?

Booking is simple and works like any other reserved train ticket. Here are the steps you need to follow: 

Step 1: Go to the official IRCTC website or open the IRCTC Rail Connect app on your phone.

Step 2: Log in to your IRCTC account using your username and password. If you do not have an account, sign up first with your basic details.

Step 3: Search your route by entering the source station, destination and the date of travel. Search for the Vande Bharat Sleeper train option in the available trains section.

Step 4: Choose your class from the options of AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier or AC First Class. 

Step 5: The system will show available berths and the fare for the selected class.

Step 6: Enter passenger details by filling in the name, age and gender of each passenger that is travelling with you.

Step 7: Make the payment using UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking.


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 14:10 IST

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