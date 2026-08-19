Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Guide 2026: Latest Routes, Ticket Price and Timings

The Vande Bharat has been famous for covering long distances in a short span of time and now the Indian government has launched the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains as well.

These trains are made for long trips where you sleep on the way and wake up at your destination.

This is different from regular Vande Bharat as it has chair car seats and runs for short trips, however the sleeper version has proper berths to lie down. It runs at night for long trips.

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service began in January 2026 and it runs between Howrah and Kamakhya. Here is everything you need to know.

Quick Facts Table About Vande Bharat Sleeper Train