BSEB Free JEE, NEET Coaching in 155 Model Schools; Vidya Saathi App Offers 24/7 Teacher Support

The residential JEE, NEET coaching has already begun in two schools in Patna. These schools are Patna Collegiate School, Dariyapur, and Bankipore Girls Higher Secondary School, Golghar. Because these classes were successful, evening coaching was started at 10 schools in Patna on July 16, 2026. The programme has been expanded to include 145 more schools. A free, non-residential coaching programme has also been operational at nine divisional headquarters, they are -

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has started the free JEE and NEET coaching Classes for 11 and 12 students. The free coaching programme is running across 155 selected Schools in the Bihar state, according to a press release issued on August 18. This initiative has been launched by following the instructions of Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary. The board has also started a new process of connecting students of Class 9 to 12 across 700 Model Schools to a learning app called ‘Vidya Saathi’. From this app, students will be able to connect with the teachers anytime to clear their subject-related doubts and concepts. The app service will be free of cost no amount will be charged

Patna Gaya Muzaffarpur Darbhanga Chhapra Purnea Saharsa Munger Bhagalpur

In these schools, subject-wise videos which have been made by subject experts according to the JEE and NEET syllabus are being provided to students. The Board has also planned to establish a studio setup at its headquarters to run live classes across the 145 schools in the coming time.

‘Vidya Saathi’ App to Provide 24/7 Teacher Access

The board has started the process of creating accounts for students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 across 700 Model Schools to connect with them on the ‘Vidya Saathi’ app. The District Education Officers, DEOs have been asked to hold meetings with school heads and make sure that all the students are connected and enrolled on the ‘Vidya Saathi’ app.

The app will provide students with study materials in PDF format to help them with their notes. A unique feature of the app is when students ask questions, they can see the teacher via video, while the teacher will not be able to see the student. Teachers will be paid on the basis of student ratings. The BSEB chairman is confident that these initiatives, the free coaching in 155 Model Schools and the interactive learning app in 700 Model Schools will help more Bihar Board students to qualify in competitive exams like JEE and NEET.