Government to Introduce NEET, JEE coaching for Underprivileged Students, MeitY, Education Ministries Involved

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Government to bring JEE Main and NEET-focused coaching provisions for students from underprivileged sections to help with competitive exams. Framework under development to include other exams in later stages.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Exams conducted for engineering and medical admissions are turning points in the career choices of students. Cracking these exams can make or break a student's dream of pursuing an engineering or medical stream. And this level of competition often calls for a high level of preparation, which does not come easy. While a majority of students pursuing an engineering or medical dream in the country start preparing for the exams as early as class 11, coaching is the way to go for many. Coaching centres across the country start preparing students to appear for the entrance examinations from class 11 onwards. Most of the coaching centres focus primarily on the entrance exams, altering the studies of students and directing them towards cracking the entrance exam.

And while coaching is the way to go, the price to pay for a good coaching institution for a student is heavy. Access to quality coaching centres depends on where a student is living and whether the family is stable enough to afford costly coaching centres for their child. Keeping the turmoil of lakhs of students with low to negligible access to quality coaching for the entrance exams, the centre is now designing its free coaching network for the two main entrance exams. The programme will first prioritise students from economically weaker families and areas with limited access to quality coaching institutions. According to reports, government sources claim that youth-related announcements made by the PM during his Independence Day speech will be accorded top priority, with initiatives expected to be rolled out as early as October 2, 2026. The free coaching programme is among the many measures for which the ministries have begun preparing an implementation framework.

As per media reports, a blueprint has been prepared for the technology and AI-enabled learning platform, which will be developed by the ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Education. The IT and Skill Development ministry will build a platform, while the education ministry will provide academic support by bringing in teaching resources from schools. Universities and other institutions. Reports also suggest that the framework will not be confined to online classes and will have provisions for including offline/ computer based access for areas where internet connectivity is weak in the later stages. The network is expected to cover university entrance tests and recruitment exams in the later stages. The objective of this initiative is to reduce the gap between students who can afford coaching and those who depend on schools, self-study or local options.