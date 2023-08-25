Himachal University Result 2023: Check HPU Shimla BCom, Bsc 2nd Year results at hpuniv.ac.in

HPU Shimla Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh University has declared the result of BCom and Bsc for 2nd year students. They can check their Himachal University result online at these websites: hpuniv.ac.in, studentportal.hpushimla.in and nstudentportal.hpushimla.in. To download the marksheet they have to use their User ID and password in the login window.

As per media reports, overall 73.46% of students have passed. Out of a total of 4,726 students who appeared in the exams held in March and April, 2,451 students have passed. Also, 1,022 students have to appear for HPU compartment exams for B.Com.

HPU Shimla Result 2023 Links

Students can check below the direct link provided to download the marksheet of Himachal University:

Subjects Direct Link HPU B.Com Click Here HPU B.Sc Click Here

How to check Himachal University Result 2023 for B.Com, B.Sc?

The Controller of Examination informed that the result is available on the official website. Students can check their results by using their login ID. They can go through the steps to know how to check HPU B.Com result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: hpuniv.ac.in, studentportal.hpushimla.in and nstudentportal.hpushimla.in

Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Login with: User ID and Password

Step 4: The HPU Shimla result marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

HPU, SPU University Exams 2023 Postponed

The Himachal Pradesh University has postponed the university exam for postgraduation and BEd programmes that were scheduled to be conducted on August 23 and 24, 2023, due to heavy rains. The varsity has issued an official notification regarding the closure of schools and colleges in their jurisdiction. Due to the possibility of heavy rains, Sardar Patel University, Mandi has also postponed the semester-wise examinations that were scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 23, and Thursday, August 24, 2023.

