HPU, SPU University Exams 2023 Postponed Due to Heavy Rainfall, Revised Dates Soon

HPU, SPU University Exams 2023 Postponed: The Himachal Pradesh University has postponed the University exam for postgraduation and BEd programmes that were scheduled to be conducted on August 23 and 24, 2023, due to heavy rains in the region for two days. The varsity has issued an official notification regarding the closure of schools and colleges in their jurisdiction today and tomorrow.

Due to the possibility of heavy rains, Sardar Patel University, Mandi has also postponed the semester-wise examinations that were scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 23, and Thursday, August 24, 2023. According to the reports, the Deputy Commission-cum-Chairman, DDMA Mandi has decided to postpone the exam in view of the safety of the students. However, the new date for the University examinations will be announced soon in due course of time.

Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh and Shimla

As per the recent updates, some parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The IMD department has also issued a red alert in the region with isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall in eight districts during the night. Considering this, the respective authorities have ordered the closure of schools for two days.

The Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi and Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary issued an official notification to the closure of schools and colleges in their jurisdiction. Moreover, the Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq also stated that all the educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

IMD Weather Prediction of Rainfall Until August 28

As per the media reports, the India Meteorological Department also issued an orange alert warning with heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday and a yellow alert with a prediction of heavy rain on August 25 and 26, 2023. Whereas a wet spell is also predicted till August 28, 2023.

