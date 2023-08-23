Himachal Pradesh: Red Alert Issued Educational Institutions In Shimla, Mandi Closed For Two Days

HP Schools Closed: Himachal Pradesh received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with the meteorological office issuing a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region with isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall in eight districts during the night. Considering this, a few of the districts have ordered the closure of schools.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi and Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary ordered the closure of schools and colleges in their jurisdiction today and tomorrow, August 23 and 24, 2023. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq stated that all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

A red alert has been issued in the evening for parts of Bilaspur. Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Una districts due to rains affecting the areas on Tuesday triggering landslides in Mandi and Hamirpur districts and uprooted trees in other areas.

Rainfall Predicted Until August 28

Reports however suggest that no casualties have been reported as of now. Earlier this month approximately 80 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents including landslides in Shimla. The meteorological department also issued an orange alert warning with heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday and a yellow alert with heavy rain on August 25 and 26, 2023. A wet spell is also predicted until August 28, 2023.

In August this year, Himachal Pradesh received six percent deficit rainfall. Seasonal rainfall was recorded at 752.1 mm against normal rainfall of 550.4 mm with an excess of 36%. According to reports, 227 people died in rain-related incidents in the state while 38 are still missing since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 24, 2023. Over 12,000 houses have been completely or partially damaged and as per data, the state has suffered losses of up to Rs. 8.100 crores with loss estimates still coming in.

