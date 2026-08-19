WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Candidates List, Round 1 Seat Matrix OUT; Official Link wbmcc.nic.in

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has published the list of successfully verified candidates and the Round 1 seat matrix today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who completed the registration, fee payment and document verification process for West Bengal NEET UG counselling can check the verified candidate list and available seats on the official WBMCC website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The publication of the verified candidates list and seat matrix will be followed by the Round 1 online choice-filling and choice-locking process, which is scheduled to begin today at 4 PM and continue until 4 PM on August 21.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights