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WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Candidates List, Round 1 Seat Matrix OUT; Official Link wbmcc.nic.in

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 15:14 IST

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has released the WB NEET Counselling 2026 round 1 seat matrix result and successful candidates list today. Candidates can check their name and round 1 seat matrix result once the result or pdf link is live.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Candidates List, Round 1 Seat Matrix OUT; Official Link wbmcc.nic.in
WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Candidates List, Round 1 Seat Matrix OUT; Official Link wbmcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has published the list of successfully verified candidates and the Round 1 seat matrix today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who completed the registration, fee payment and document verification process for West Bengal NEET UG counselling can check the verified candidate list and available seats on the official WBMCC website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The publication of the verified candidates list and seat matrix will be followed by the Round 1 online choice-filling and choice-locking process, which is scheduled to begin today at 4 PM and continue until 4 PM on August 21.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Counselling authority

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)

Counselling

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026

Round

Round 1

Courses

MBBS and BDS

Verified candidates list

August 19, 2026

Round 1 seat matrix

August 19, 2026

Choice filling and locking

August 19 to 21, 2026

Choice filling starts

August 19 at 4 PM

Choice filling ends

August 21 at 4 PM

Round 1 seat allotment result

August 25, 2026

Institute reporting

August 26 to 28, 2026

Official website

wbmcc.nic.in

NOTE: The official WBMCC counselling schedule confirms that the successfully verified candidates list and Round 1 seat matrix can be published anytime after 12 noon on August 19.

WB NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026: Official NOTICE

How to Check WB NEET Verified Candidate List 2026?

  1. Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in
  2. Go to the UG Medical & Dental Counselling section
  3. Look for the Round 1 notification or verified candidates list
  4. Open the link for the Successfully Verified Candidates List
  5. Download the PDF or open the list
  6. Search for your name, roll number or other required details
  7. Check your verification status and eligibility for choice filling

WB NEET Provisional List of Candidates: Official NOTICE

How to Check WB NEET Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026?

  1. Visit official website: wbmcc.nic.in
  2. Open the UG Medical & Dental Counselling section
  3. Find the Round 1 seat matrix notification
  4. Open the seat matrix PDF
  5. Check college-wise, course-wise and category-wise seat availability
  6. Use the information while preparing college preferences

WB NEET Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026: Official NOTICE

WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents to Keep Ready

  • NEET UG 2026 scorecard and rank letter
  • NEET UG 2026 admit card
  • Class 10 marksheet/certificate
  • Class 12 marksheet/certificate
  • West Bengal domicile certificate, wherever applicable
  • Category certificate, if applicable
  • EWS certificate, if applicable
  • PwD certificate, if applicable
  • Medical fitness certificate
  • Recent passport-size photographs
  • Valid identity proof
  • Counselling registration details

The WB NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 is scheduled for August 25 after 4 PM. Candidates allotted seats will then have to complete the admission and reporting formalities at their respective institutions between August 26 and 28.

Also Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 12:29 IST

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