Colorado's government is a democratic, constitutional government that consists of an executive, legislative, and judicial branch of government that separates powers. The Governor of Colorado is the head of state, supervises the state agencies, signs legislation, and allocates budget funds. The Colorado General Assembly makes state laws and is composed of a Senate and House of Representatives. The judicial system interprets laws and provides a means of justice to people in the state. Colorado offers significant local governance. A majority of regional governments are managed by counties and municipalities. Colorado has progressive policies on renewable energy, education, and gun control. The values of transparency, fiscal responsibility, and civic involvement drive its government. Colorado governance is based on accountability, innovation, and citizen welfare.

Governor of Colorado: Jared Polis The Governor of Colorado serves as the state's top executive authority, responsible for enforcing laws, managing state agencies, and guiding public policy. As of 2025, Jared Polis holds this position, having first taken office in January 2019. A member of the Democratic Party, Polis has led the state through significant policy reforms in areas like healthcare, education, climate change, and gun control. He is widely recognized for his progressive leadership style, tech-savvy approach, and emphasis on data-driven governance. The governor also plays a vital role during emergencies, budgeting processes, and legislative sessions, holding veto power over bills passed by the Colorado General Assembly. Colorado governors are elected to four-year terms and can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms. With his second term ending in January 2027, Jared Polis is term-limited and cannot run in the 2026 election. His tenure has marked a period of bold, forward-looking governance in Colorado.

Term Limits In Colorado, governors can serve two, four-year terms consecutively, after which they must step aside and cannot run for a third term right away. This is stated in the state constitution, which provides for this term limit to address a lack of term limits on Colorado’s Legislative Branch. It encourages new leaders and prevents one person from controlling executive power for too long. Jared Polis, elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, is in his second and last consecutive term, which means he is term-limited to not run in the 2026 election, and will leave office in January 2027. After completing a full term off, a former governor may be able to run again but may not serve back to back more than two terms. This was established to provide accountability in government and a consistent rotation in executive leadership roles in Colorado government.

Prior Public Experience 1. Colorado State Board of Education (2001-2007) Jreds Polis started his political career in 2000, when he was elected to the Colorado State Board of Education. He served on the board for six years and focused on issues related to education improvement, school choice, and access to high-quality education in Colorado. His work on education reform showed his long-term interest in public education. 2. US House of Representatives (2009–2019) Police was selected in 2008 to represent the second congressional district of Colorado, which includes Washington, D.C. While in Congress, the police made a name for himself as a vocal progressive on issues such as immigration, civil rights, environmental protection, and education funding. He also worked in many important committees and created a unique place as a lawyer for policies benefiting technology and entrepreneurship.