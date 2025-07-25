List of Counties in the United States: Check the most populated ones

The United States is a huge and diverse country, and it has a lot of different administrative units to aid in government and service delivery. One of the most basic units is called "counties." The idea of a county can be somewhat of a paradox. For example, counties have radically different roles and responsibilities, and they often have different names as well, depending on the state. You can think of counties as the general view of being a local building block of each state, which organizes smaller units of government to handle affairs more locally to the populace. The history of counties in the United States goes back to the idea of the English shire system that arose from the Norman invaders of England, and served as a method of managing and controlling local communities. The function of counties has changed over time as the US has developed, as today, counties are the primary legal subdivisions of most states and provide a variety of public services. These could include the management and maintenance of local roads, managing local elections, operating a local court system, local public health services, and enforcing a narrow scope of laws. Some counties are often divided again in some parts of the country, with more localized items being handled by "towns" or "townships". Numerous counties issue licenses, registrations, and permits, in short, with a wide geographic authority to facilitate the social organizations that municipalities create.

It is also important to stress that while most states use the term "counties", it is possible that some places meant "parish," as in the case of Louisiana, and one state has boroughs, while Alaska has "boroughs." Most Populous and Dynamic Counties When we talk about countries, it's natural to wonder which ones stand out, especially in terms of population. Based on the most recent data from the World Population Review (2025 estimates), some counties are home to millions of people, acting as vibrant economic and cultural hubs. The Most Populous Counties in the US: These five counties collectively represent massive concentrations of people and economic activity, shaping national trends in various sectors. County State Population (2025 estimates) Los Angeles County California 9,550,505 Cook County Illinois 5,038,084 Harris County Texas 4,942,701 Maricopa County Arizona 4,645,947 San Diego County California 3,255,567

Leading the pack in sheer numbers is Los Angeles County, California, a sprawling metropolis that is home to an astounding 9,550,505 residents. Despite a slight decrease in population since 2020, it remains by far the most populous county in the nation. Following Los Angeles County is Cook County, Illinois, which encompasses the vast city of Chicago, with 5,038,084 residents. Other major players in terms of population include: Harris County , Texas (4,942,701 residents), is home to a significant portion of Houston.

Maricopa County , Arizona (4,645,947 residents), includes the thriving city of Phoenix.

San Diego County, California (3,255,567 residents), is known for its beautiful coastline and vibrant cities. Beyond just sheer size, it's fascinating to observe which counties are experiencing rapid growth and which ones are seeing their populations shrink. These trends often reflect broader economic shifts, migration patterns, and changing demographics across the country.

Counties with Shrinking Populations (Since 2020): On the other hand, some densely populated urban areas have experienced notable population declines. This can be due to various factors, including changing economic landscapes, outward migration, and a desire for more suburban or rural living. County/Parish State Population Decrease (Since 2020) Bronx County New York -10.63% St. Louis city Missouri -9.19% Orleans Parish Louisiana -8.00% Queens County New York -7.93% Kings County (Brooklyn) New York -7.87% Bronx County , New York, has seen the steepest decline, with a -10.63% decrease in its population.

St. Louis city , Missouri, also experienced a significant drop of -9.19%.

Orleans Parish , Louisiana, which includes the city of New Orleans, saw its population shrink by -8%.

Two other New York City boroughs, Queens County and Kings County (Brooklyn), also show declines of -7.93% and -7.87% respectively.