Who is the Governor of North Dakota? Check Current Name, Political Party, Term Limits, and Prior Public Experience

Kelly Armstrong is the current governor of North Dakota. He is a Republican who assumed office on 15 December 2024. He was elected in the 2024 gubernatorial election and became the 34th Governor of the state. The state recently approved a lifetime limit of two four-year terms for the governorship. In addition, Armstrong's extensive background includes serving as a U.S. Representative for North Dakota's at-large congressional district and as a state senator, demonstrating a significant career in public service.

Jul 24, 2025, 02:18 EDT
Jul 24, 2025, 02:18 EDT

The executive branch of North Dakota's government is currently led by Kelly Armstrong. In Congress, Armstrong was an active member of important groups like the House Judiciary Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee.He also stood up for farmers and ranchers, pushing for fair trade deals and federal help when they faced tough economic times. 

He worked to pass laws that would make it easier for these businesses to operate by cutting down on rules and encouraging more energy production in the U.S. Through this article, know about the significant office, political affiliation, state's regulations on term limits about the current Governor of North Dakota. In addition to this, explore the governor’s prior public experience that has prepared him for leadership. 

Who is the Current Governor of North Dakota?

Kelly Armstrong was born on October 8, 1976. He earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of North Dakota in 2001. He assumed office on 15 December 2024, becoming the 34th Governor of the state. He was elected in the November 2024 gubernatorial election.

What is the Political Party for the Governor of North Dakota?

Governor Kelly Armstrong is a member of the Republican Party. North Dakota currently has a Republican trifecta, meaning the Republican Party controls the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

His legislative interests and contributions to legal and regulatory discussions have been shaped by his experience as an attorney. Kelly led the North Dakota Republican Party to overwhelming victory for Governor Doug Burgum, President Donald Trump, and ND Legislative Majorities after being elected Chairman of the party in 2015.

What are the Term Limit Regulations in his State?

Before November 2022, there was no limit on how many times a governor could serve in North Dakota. But in November 2022, voters changed the state's constitution. Now, a governor can only serve two four-year terms in their lifetime, but this new rule only applies to governors elected after that vote.

Further, voters approved an amendment to the North Dakota Constitution in November 2022 that established a lifetime limit of two four-year terms for the office of governor. This means a governor can serve a maximum of eight years in total.

What was his Significant Prior Public Experience?

Before becoming Governor, Kelly Armstrong accumulated extensive public service experience, performing various key functions and responsibilities. From 2012 to 2018, he served as North Dakota Senator from the 36th district. He was the chair of the North Dakota Republican Party in the same year. 

He served as the U.S. Representative for North Dakota's at-large congressional district from 2019 to 2024. In this role, he represented the entire state in the U.S. House of Representatives. Before his time in Congress, Armstrong served as a state senator in the North Dakota Legislature. Beyond his political career, Armstrong is also a lawyer and has a background in business.

Role

Years Served (Approximate)

North Dakota State Senator (District 36)

2012 – 2018

Chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party

2015 – 2018

U.S. Representative (North Dakota At-large District)

2019 – 2024

His career trajectory through both state and federal legislative bodies provided him with a comprehensive understanding of governance and public policy, which he leveraged before assuming the state's highest executive position.

    FAQs

    • What is the Governor of North Dakota's salary? 
      +
      The legislature fixes the Governor of North Dakota's salary. As of 2024, the annual salary for the Governor was $143,646.
    • How many terms can a Governor serve in North Dakota? 
      +
      As of a 2022 constitutional amendment, a Governor in North Dakota can serve a maximum of two four-year terms in their lifetime.
    • Who was the Governor of North Dakota before Kelly Armstrong? 
      +
      Before Kelly Armstrong, the Governor of North Dakota was Doug Burgum, who served from 2016 to 2024. Burgum did not seek re-election in 2024 and was later appointed as Secretary of the Interior.

