How Well Do You Know U.S. Immigration Laws? Check Quiz Questions with Answers and Facts

The Naturalisation Act of 1790 set the first rules for becoming a citizen. Initially, laws focused on citizenship and certain immigrant types. Later, acts like the Immigration Act of 1924 introduced strict limits based on where people came from. Navigating the intricacies of U.S. immigration laws can be a complex undertaking, affecting millions of individuals seeking to live, work, or visit the United States. Discover important things about permanent residency and citizenship, temporary visas, and humanitarian protections. These laws are constantly evolving and are shaped by numerous factors, inclusive of national interests, economic needs, and humanitarian concerns. Moreover, understand the fundamental principles and various avenues within this legal framework. All U.S. citizens must engage with the American immigration system. This quiz offers an insightful opportunity to test your knowledge of these vital regulations.

Question 1: What is the primary difference between a "visa" and a "Green Card" in the context of U.S. immigration? A) A visa grants permanent residency, while a Green Card is for temporary stays. B) A visa is for short-term entry, while a Green Card grants permanent residency and work authorisation. C) A visa is issued by the Department of Homeland Security, and a Green Card by the Department of State. D) There is no significant difference; the terms are interchangeable. Answer: B) A visa is for short-term entry, while a Green Card grants permanent residency and work authorisation. Explanation: A visa (non-immigrant visa) allows a foreign citizen to travel to the U.S. for a specific temporary purpose, like tourism or study. A Green Card (officially a Permanent Resident Card) grants lawful permanent residence, allowing one to live and work indefinitely in the U.S.

Question 2: Under what constitutional amendment is "birthright citizenship" primarily established in the United States? A) First Amendment B) Fifth Amendment C) Fourteenth Amendment D) Nineteenth Amendment Answer: C) Fourteenth Amendment Explanation: The first sentence of the Fourteenth Amendment states: "All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside." This forms the basis of birthright citizenship. Question 3: Which of the following is NOT typically a requirement for an individual to apply for U.S. naturalisation (becoming a U.S. citizen)? A) Being at least 18 years old. B) Being a lawful permanent resident (Green Card holder) for a specified period (usually 3 or 5 years). C) Having served in the U.S. military.

D) Demonstrating good moral character. Answer: C) Having served in the U.S. military. Explanation: While military service can expedite the naturalisation process and waive some requirements, it is not a mandatory requirement for all applicants. The other options are general requirements. Question 4: An individual seeking protection in the U.S. due to a well-founded fear of persecution based on their race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group, but who is already present in the U.S. or at a port of entry, would typically apply for which status? A) Refugee B) Asylum C) Special Immigrant Visa D) Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Answer: B) Asylum Explanation: An individual already in the U.S. or at a port of entry seeks asylum. A refugee applies for protection from outside the U.S. (Source: USCIS).

Question 5: What is the purpose of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme? A) To provide a pathway to U.S. citizenship for undocumented immigrants. B) To offer temporary protection from deportation and work authorisation to certain eligible young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. C) To allow foreign students to legally work in the U.S. during their studies. D) To grant immediate permanent residency to children born outside the U.S. to American parents. Answer: B) To offer temporary protection from deportation and work authorisation to certain eligible young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. Explanation: DACA grants deferral from deportation and work permits for eligible young people, but it does not provide a direct pathway to U.S. citizenship or lawful permanent residency. (Source: USCIS, KFF)

Question 6: The U.S. immigration system broadly divides visas into two main categories. What are they? A) Tourist visas and Work visas B) Family-based visas and Employment-based visas C) Immigrant visas and Non-immigrant visas D) Short-term visas and Long-term visas Answer: C) Immigrant visas and Non-immigrant visas Explanation: U.S. immigration law broadly categorises visas into two main types: Immigrant Visas (for those seeking permanent residence) and Non-immigrant Visas (for temporary stays, such as tourism, work, or study). (Source: U.S. Department of State) Question 7: Which government agency is primarily responsible for processing immigration benefit applications (like Green Cards, naturalisation, and DACA) within the United States? A) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) B) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

C) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) D) Department of State Answer: C) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Explanation: USCIS is the government agency responsible for administering the country's lawful immigration system, including processing applications for various immigration benefits. CBP handles border inspection, and ICE handles immigration enforcement. (Source: USCIS) Question 8: For an employment-based immigrant visa (Green Card), what document is often required to prove that a U.S. worker is not available for the job, protecting the American labour market? A) Affidavit of Support B) Labour Condition Application (LCA) C) Labour Certification (PERM) D) Offer of Employment (Form I-140) Question 8: C) Labour Certification (PERM) Explanation: For many employment-based immigrant visas, the employer must obtain a Labour Certification from the Department of Labour. This process, known as PERM, confirms that there are no qualified U.S. workers available for the job and that hiring a foreign worker will not negatively impact U.S. wages or working conditions.

Question 9: What is the minimum age requirement for a U.S. citizen to sponsor a foreign national parent for a Green Card (immigrant visa)? A) 18 years old B) 21 years old C) 25 years old D) There is no age limit for sponsors. Answer: B) 21 years old Explanation: A U.S. citizen must be at least 21 years old to petition for certain family members, including parents, siblings, married sons/daughters, and their spouses and children. (Source: USCIS) Question 10: Which of the following scenarios would generally lead to an individual being considered "inadmissible" to the United States? A) Having previously overstayed a visa by a few days. B) Having a history of certain criminal convictions. C) Being a member of a communist party. D) All of the above. Question 10: D) All of the above. Explanation: U.S. immigration law outlines various grounds of inadmissibility, which can prevent an individual from entering or receiving an immigration benefit. These can include certain criminal convictions, past immigration violations (like overstaying a visa), health-related grounds, and, in some cases, past political affiliations, though the last is often nuanced. (Source: Immigration and Nationality Act, USCIS)