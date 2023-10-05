Fat Bear Week 2023 at Katmai National Park: How to Vote and Check Previous Winners

Fat Bear Week is an annual event that celebrates the success of brown bears at Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska. The event takes place in October when the bears are at their heaviest after fattening up on salmon in preparation for winter hibernation.

During Fat Bear Week, visitors to Katmai National Park can vote for their favourite bear in a bracket-style competition. The winner is crowned the Fat Bear of the Year.

This year's Fat Bear Week competition is set to kick off on October 4th and run through October 10th. The bracket will feature 12 of Katmai's most iconic bears, including Otis, Holly, and Chunk. Visitors can vote for their favourite bear once per day on the Katmai National Park website. The bear with the most votes at the end of each round will advance to the next round. The winner of the final round will be crowned the Fat Bear of the Year 2023.

The National Park Service Organisation mentions: “Fat Bear Week is a celebration of success and survival. It is a way to celebrate the resilience, adaptability and strength of Katmai’s brown bears. Bears are matched against each other in a tournament style competition and online visitors can vote on which bear is ultimately crowned the Fat Bear Week 2023 Champion.” “Over the course of the week, virtual visitors learn more about the lives and histories of individual bears while also gaining a greater understanding of Katmai’s ecosystem through a series of live events hosted on explore.org,” it adds.

In addition to the voting competition, Fat Bear Week also features a variety of other events and activities, including live bear cams, educational talks, and ranger-led hikes. Fat Bear Week is a fun and educational event that celebrates the incredible bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve. It is also a great opportunity to learn more about the importance of bear conservation.

Why is Fat Bear Week important? Fat Bear Week is important for a number of reasons. First, it is a fun and educational event that celebrates the incredible bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve. Second, it is a great opportunity to learn more about the importance of bear conservation. Fat Bear Week also helps to raise awareness of Katmai National Park and Preserve. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including brown bears, moose, wolves, and bald eagles. It is also a popular destination for hiking, camping, and fishing.