upessc.up.gov.in Result 2026: Official Website to Download UPTET Result and Scorecard PDF

Key Points UPTET Result 2026 released by UPESSC on August 26, 2026, on its official website.

The UPTET examination was conducted on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, across the state.

17,70,714 candidates appeared; 80.07% passed Primary and 71.85% Upper Primary levels.

UPTET Result 2026 : The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Result 2026 today August 26, 2026 on its official website at upessc.up.gov.in. All those candidates who appeared in the UPTET written exam can download the UPTET Result 2026 using their login credentials through the result link . The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) conducted the UPTET examination on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026 across the state. A total of 17,70,714 candidates appeared for the examination which was one of the largest appearance of the candidates in the teacher eligibility tests in the state so far. As per the detailed notice released, now candidates can download their UPTET Result and scorecard pdf through the link available on the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

UPTET Result 2026: Result Statistics Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the key details related to the UPTET Result 2026 below Primary Level: 7,13,648 candidates appeared of whom 5,71,435 (80.07%) were declared successful.

Upper Primary Level: 10,57,021 candidates appeared of whom 7,59,513 (71.85%) were declared successful.

Primary Level Working Teachers: 93,387 out of 1,22,405 candidates were declared successful.

Upper Primary Level Working Teachers: 1,13,384 out of 1,46,394 candidates were declared successful. UPTET Result 2026 Direct Link Candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) written test can now download the result through the link at the official website. You can download the UPTET Result directly through the link given below. UPTET Result 2026 Direct Link Click Here UP TET Result 2026 Official Notice PDF Click Here

वि o संख्या 01/2026 शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (UPTET-2026) परिणाम एवं विज्ञप्ति

URL - https://t.co/XxWhksGzmMhttps://t.co/AFw7eWjVVQ pic.twitter.com/G4LM34Me4V — UPESSC (@upesscprayagraj) August 26, 2026 Detailed Steps to Download UPTET Result and Scorecard PDF at upessc.up.gov.in The candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the UPTET result and scorecard through the link at the official website. To download UPTET scorecard PDF, you will have to visit the official portal and click on the concerned. UPTET scorecard PDF link. You can download the UPTET Result and Scorecard PDF after following steps given below- Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) at upessc.up.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link displaying the UPTET scorecard PDF link.

Provide your login credentials including application number, date of birth to the link.

UPTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download.

Download and save UPTET scorecard PDF for future reference.