upessc.up.gov.in Result 2026: Official Website to Download UPTET Result and Scorecard PDF
UPTET Result 2026 is released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on August 26 2026. Candidates who appeared in the UPTET written exam held on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026 can download the UPTET Result 2026 after using their login credentials to the link. Check all details here.
Key Points
- UPTET Result 2026 released by UPESSC on August 26, 2026, on its official website.
- The UPTET examination was conducted on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, across the state.
- 17,70,714 candidates appeared; 80.07% passed Primary and 71.85% Upper Primary levels.
UPTET Result 2026 : The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Result 2026 today August 26, 2026 on its official website at upessc.up.gov.in. All those candidates who appeared in the UPTET written exam can download the UPTET Result 2026 using their login credentials through the result link . The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) conducted the UPTET examination on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026 across the state. A total of 17,70,714 candidates appeared for the examination which was one of the largest appearance of the candidates in the teacher eligibility tests in the state so far.
As per the detailed notice released, now candidates can download their UPTET Result and scorecard pdf through the link available on the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
UPTET Result 2026: Result Statistics
Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the key details related to the UPTET Result 2026 below
-
Primary Level: 7,13,648 candidates appeared of whom 5,71,435 (80.07%) were declared successful.
-
Upper Primary Level: 10,57,021 candidates appeared of whom 7,59,513 (71.85%) were declared successful.
-
Primary Level Working Teachers: 93,387 out of 1,22,405 candidates were declared successful.
-
Upper Primary Level Working Teachers: 1,13,384 out of 1,46,394 candidates were declared successful.
UPTET Result 2026 Direct Link
Candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) written test can now download the result through the link at the official website. You can download the UPTET Result directly through the link given below.
|
UPTET Result 2026 Direct Link
|
UP TET Result 2026 Official Notice PDF
वि o संख्या 01/2026 शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (UPTET-2026) परिणाम एवं विज्ञप्ति— UPESSC (@upesscprayagraj) August 26, 2026
URL - https://t.co/XxWhksGzmMhttps://t.co/AFw7eWjVVQ pic.twitter.com/G4LM34Me4V
Detailed Steps to Download UPTET Result and Scorecard PDF at upessc.up.gov.in
The candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the UPTET result and scorecard through the link at the official website. To download UPTET scorecard PDF, you will have to visit the official portal and click on the concerned. UPTET scorecard PDF link. You can download the UPTET Result and Scorecard PDF after following steps given below-
-
Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) at upessc.up.gov.in
-
On the home page, click on the link displaying the UPTET scorecard PDF link.
-
Provide your login credentials including application number, date of birth to the link.
-
UPTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download.
-
Download and save UPTET scorecard PDF for future reference.
What to do if the UPESSC Website is Not Working?
If you are unable to download the UPTET result and scorecard pdf due to the official website upessc.up.gov.in not working properly, there is no need to panic. Due to heavy traffic during result declarations it might be that official website facing technical glitches. Without panicking about the situation, be calm and clear your browser cache and try an alternate browser or device to access the official website for opening. If the situation persists for a long while, you are advised to follow the basic troubleshooting steps and check from mobile data to a stable broadband network or vice versa.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.