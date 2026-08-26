Uttar Pradesh TET Result 2026 Out at upessc.up.gov.in - Check Scorecard Download Link Here

UP TET Result 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP TET Result 2026 on Augus 26, on its official website-www.upessc.up.gov. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam can download the result after using their login credentials. The UPTET 2026 exam for Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8) was conducted from July 2nd to 4th, 2026 across the state. 5.71 lakh candidates have been declared successful at the primary level whereas 7.59 lakh successful at the upper primary level. UP TET Result 2026 and Scorecard 2026 Link A total of 1,994,661 candidates have registered for the exam out of which approx. 1.7 million candidates appeared in a much awaited recruitment drive launched across the state. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result through the link available on the official website. The directly link to download the UP TET Result 2026 is given below-

UP TET Result 2026 Direct Link वि o संख्या 01/2026 शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (UPTET-2026) परिणाम एवं विज्ञप्ति

URL - https://t.co/XxWhksGzmMhttps://t.co/AFw7eWjVVQ pic.twitter.com/G4LM34Me4V — UPESSC (@upesscprayagraj) August 26, 2026 UPTET Result 2025: Check Student Statistics As per the notification released, 5.71 lakh candidates have been declared successful at the primary level whereas 7.59 lakh successful at the upper primary level. According to the results released by the commission, a total of 7,13,648 candidates appeared for the primary level examination (Classes 1 to 5). Of these, 5,71,435 candidates have been declared successful. Thus, the success rate at the primary level stood at 80.07 percent. On the other hand, a total of 10,57,021 candidates appeared for the upper primary level examination (Classes 6 to 8). Of these, 7,59,513 candidates have been declared successful. The success rate at this level was 71.85 percent.

Level Candidates appeared Shortlisted Candidates Success Percentage Primary(Class 1 to 5) 7,13,648 5,71,435 80.07% Upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) 10,57,021 7,59,513 71.85% UPTET Cut Off Marks 2026 UP TET Result 2026 Highlights The UPTET 2026 exam for Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8) was conducted from July 2nd to 4th, 2026 across the state. Approx. 1.7 million candidates appeared in the examination and candidates who appeared in the exam now can download their result through the official website. Check all details here. Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Result Status Out Exam Date 02-04 July 2026 Log Credentials Required Registration Number and Password Certificate Validity Lifetime Official Website upessc.up.gov.in

How To Check UP TET Results 2026 Online? Candidates who appeared in the UPTET 2026 exam for Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8) can download their result through the link available at the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below- Visit the official UPESSC website at www.upessc.up.gov.in.

Go to the Candidate Services / Latest Updates section on the home page.

Click on the link displaying "UPTET Result 2026".

Provide your login details including Registration Number and Password in the required fields

Your UPTET Result 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check your qualifying status, marks obtained, and subject-wise marks carefully.

Download and save the scorecard as a PDF for future reference.

Take a printout of the UPTET Result 2026 scorecard.

How to download the UPTET 2026 scorecard from upessc.up.gov.in? As the UPTET 2026 results are released, candidates can check and download their result and scorecard from the official website. You can download the UPTET 2026 scorecard after following the steps given below- Visit the official UPESSC commission website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Click on the ‘UPTET Result 2026 Scorecard’ link provided on the homepage.

On the new page that opens, enter your registration number, roll number, and password.

After entering these login credentials, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Check your subject-wise marks and qualifying status.

Download the PDF copy of the scorecard.

After downloading the PDF, take a color printout. UPTET 2026 Qualifying Marks As per the detailed instructions released, below are the qualifying marks for the Uttar Pradesh TET exam released. General category candidates need 90 marks out of 150 (60%), and reserved category candidates need 82 marks out of 150 (55%) to qualify for the UPTET 2026 exam.