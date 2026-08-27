99% Can’t Spot the Hidden Number in This Black and White Star Gradient Halftone Optical Illusion—Can You?

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon that tricks the eye by creating an illusion and changing the perception of the mind, what you experience at first sight.

In the above image, it is a black-and-white star gradient halftone optical illusion, and even 99% can't spot the hidden number in this optical illusion. Can You?

These optical illusions occur due to the brain's attempt to interpret complex patterns, contrast, and spatial arrangements.

Spot the Hidden Number in This Black and White Star Gradient Halftone Optical Illusion

In the above image, you all can see a vibrant visual illusion of a black-and-white star gradient halftone optical illusion.

At first glance, it will look only like the visual pattern of this geometrical optical illusion, but if you look carefully with your hawk-eye vision, there you will find a series of numbers hidden.