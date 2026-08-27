99% Can’t Spot the Hidden Number in This Black and White Star Gradient Halftone Optical Illusion—Can You?
99% fail to spot the hidden number in this black and white star gradient halftone illusion. Test your eyes in 9 seconds. Can you find it?
An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon that tricks the eye by creating an illusion and changing the perception of the mind, what you experience at first sight.
In the above image, it is a black-and-white star gradient halftone optical illusion, and even 99% can't spot the hidden number in this optical illusion. Can You?
These optical illusions occur due to the brain's attempt to interpret complex patterns, contrast, and spatial arrangements.
Spot the Hidden Number in This Black and White Star Gradient Halftone Optical Illusion
In the above image, you all can see a vibrant visual illusion of a black-and-white star gradient halftone optical illusion.
At first glance, it will look only like the visual pattern of this geometrical optical illusion, but if you look carefully with your hawk-eye vision, there you will find a series of numbers hidden.
So, only with sharp eye vision and 20/20 eyesight can only spot the hidden number in this black-and-white star gradient halftone optical illusion.
So, I think now you all come to know what you all have to do.
So, almost ready!
Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds.
Ready… Get… Set… Go…
Yes, observe the image very carefully.
Use your sharp IQ skills.
Hurry up! Time is ending…
3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!
So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the hidden number in this black and white star gradient halftone optical illusion in 9 seconds.
You all are geniuses, and you all possess Sharp Eagle-Eye with 20/20 eyesight and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this optical illusion.
Okay, now those who were not able to spot the hidden number in this black and white star gradient halftone optical illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry.
Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.
Solution: Which number is hidden in this black and white star gradient halftone optical illusion?
So, are you excited to know which number is hidden in this black and white star gradient halftone optical illusion?
It is “980173.” Yes, this was the hidden number in this visual optical illusion puzzle.
If still, you all haven't spotted it; see the image given below. There you can see the hidden number.
So, now you all know which number is hidden in this black and white star gradient halftone optical illusion challenge, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.
By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation skills and problem-solving skills.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.