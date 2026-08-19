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Ballistic Missiles vs Cruise Missiles: Know The Crucial Differences

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 15:59 IST

Ballistic missiles and cruise missiles might sound similar but they work in completely different ways. Learn the differences between the two types of missiles here.

Ballistic Missiles vs Cruise Missiles ( Source: AI Generated)
Ballistic Missiles vs Cruise Missiles ( Source: AI Generated)

The fundamental difference between ballistic and cruise missiles lies in their flight trajectory. A ballistic missile launches into space before gravity pulls it back down. A cruise missile stays inside Earth's atmosphere and cruises like an airplane. Let us explore the differences between ballistic and cruise missiles in the lines below.

Difference between Ballistic Missiles and Cruise Missiles

The following are the crucial differences between ballistic and cruise missiles presented in the form of a table.

Key Feature

Ballistic Missile

Cruise Missile

Flight Path

It follows a parabolic arch

It follows a low flat horizontal path

Engine Type

It consists of a multi stage rocket booster

A ramjet or air breathing engine

Atmosphere

Shoots up above the atmosphere and re-enters the atmosphere at high speed.

It stays inside the atmosphere

Top Speed

Supersonic to Hypersonic (Mach 5 to 20+)

Mostly Subsonic to Supersonic (Mach 0.8 to 3)

Altitude

Flies upto a height of thousand of kilometers height.

It stays low at a 30 feet above the ground.

Guidance

Initially guided by rocket, and then gravity pushes it downward

It is always guided by a onboard navigation system.

Typical Target

It targets fixed targets like enemy bases, silos

It targets high value assets like command centres, SAM sites, radars, fuel storage depots etc

How Ballistic Missiles Work?

Ballistic missiles complete three phases during its execution, in the phase 1, the missile is launched using a rocket, it flies with high velocity and shoots straight up in the atmosphere. 

In the second phase once it has reached a height then the engine shuts down and the missiles coasts through the atmosphere like a ball thrown up in the space, and in the third phase the warhead separates from the rocket and plunges down at hypersonic speeds to hit the target.

How Cruise Missiles Work?

Cruise missiles are different from ballistic missiles as they rely on stealth and low flight, whereas ballistic missiles rely on raw power and speed. Ballistic missiles are easy to target by long-range radars, but cruise missiles evade the radars by flying low, as much as thirty feet above the ground, until they destroy the target.

Why Defending Against Each Weapon Requires Different Technology

Defending against both the types of missiles require different approaches, for example for countering a ballistic missile, defense systems track the missiles from hundred miles away, for example the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system or THAADA by US, or S-500 Prometheus by Russia.

These engage the ballistic missiles using pure kinetic energy rather than using an explosive warhead.

Cruise missiles on the other hand are detected using Airborne warning aircraft or AWACS, and also using long and mid range defense systems such as S-400, PAC-3, NASAMS and Phalanx CIWS systems.

Check out other interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 13:28 IST

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