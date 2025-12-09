CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Which River Is Known as the Holy River of India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 9, 2025, 15:17 IST

The Ganga is known as the Holy River of India. Discover why the Ganga is known as the Holy River of India, including its origin, spiritual meaning, cultural importance, major cities and interesting facts.

Holy River of India: Rivers have shaped India’s culture, history, faith, and civilisation for thousands of years, and many of them are worshipped for their purity and spiritual power. Among all these sacred rivers, one river holds the highest religious value and remains the symbol of India’s spiritual identity.

The Ganga River is known as the Holy River of India because it is considered the purest and most sacred river in Indian culture. Millions of people worship it, perform rituals along its banks, and believe that taking a dip in the Ganga cleanses sins and brings spiritual peace. Flowing through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, the Ganga plays a major role in India’s religion, agriculture, festivals, history, and everyday life.

Why Is the Ganga Called the Holy River of India?

The Ganga is believed to purify the soul, bless devotees, and guide them toward spiritual wellbeing, and its water is used in temples, rituals, and ceremonies across the country, giving it unmatched religious importance.

holy river

Origin of the Holy River Ganga

The river begins from the Gangotri Glacier in Uttarakhand, where the Bhagirathi stream emerges from the Himalayas, and this region is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage, making its origin sacred for millions of devotees.

Cultural and Religious Importance of the Ganga

Rituals like Ganga Aarti, holy dips during festivals, immersions, prayer offerings, and ceremonies at sunrise and sunset make the Ganga central to Indian religion, and millions gather on its ghats during events like Kumbh Mela.

Major Cities Located on the Holy River of India

The Ganga flows through Haridwar, Rishikesh, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Patna, and Kolkata, and each city has spiritual significance, ancient temples, and ghats that attract pilgrims all year round.

Interesting Facts About the Holy River of India

Most Worshipped River in the World

The Ganga is visited by millions every year for prayers, rituals, cremation rites, and festivals, making it the most spiritually visited river globally.

Worshipped as Goddess Ganga

The river is personified as Goddess Ganga, who represents purity and divine energy, and her presence is celebrated across India with festivals and temple rituals.

Hosts the World’s Largest Human Gathering

Kumbh Mela, held on the banks of the Ganga, is the biggest human gathering on Earth, attracting pilgrims from around the world for holy dips and religious ceremonies.

Flows Through India’s Top Pilgrimage Cities

Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Varanasi are considered among the holiest places in India, and thousands of devotees perform daily rituals on their ghats along the Ganga.

One of the Longest Rivers in India

The Ganga flows for more than 2,500 kilometres and supports agriculture, drinking water, transportation, and cultural traditions throughout northern India.

The Ganga is known as the Holy River of India because of its unmatched spiritual value, ancient origin, cultural influence, and connection to millions of devotees. Keep reading for more topics like this.

