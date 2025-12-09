Holy River of India: Rivers have shaped India’s culture, history, faith, and civilisation for thousands of years, and many of them are worshipped for their purity and spiritual power. Among all these sacred rivers, one river holds the highest religious value and remains the symbol of India’s spiritual identity. Which River Is Known as the Holy River of India? The Ganga River is known as the Holy River of India because it is considered the purest and most sacred river in Indian culture. Millions of people worship it, perform rituals along its banks, and believe that taking a dip in the Ganga cleanses sins and brings spiritual peace. Flowing through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, the Ganga plays a major role in India’s religion, agriculture, festivals, history, and everyday life.

Why Is the Ganga Called the Holy River of India? The Ganga is believed to purify the soul, bless devotees, and guide them toward spiritual wellbeing, and its water is used in temples, rituals, and ceremonies across the country, giving it unmatched religious importance. Origin of the Holy River Ganga The river begins from the Gangotri Glacier in Uttarakhand, where the Bhagirathi stream emerges from the Himalayas, and this region is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage, making its origin sacred for millions of devotees. Cultural and Religious Importance of the Ganga Rituals like Ganga Aarti, holy dips during festivals, immersions, prayer offerings, and ceremonies at sunrise and sunset make the Ganga central to Indian religion, and millions gather on its ghats during events like Kumbh Mela. Major Cities Located on the Holy River of India

The Ganga flows through Haridwar, Rishikesh, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Patna, and Kolkata, and each city has spiritual significance, ancient temples, and ghats that attract pilgrims all year round. Interesting Facts About the Holy River of India Most Worshipped River in the World The Ganga is visited by millions every year for prayers, rituals, cremation rites, and festivals, making it the most spiritually visited river globally. Worshipped as Goddess Ganga The river is personified as Goddess Ganga, who represents purity and divine energy, and her presence is celebrated across India with festivals and temple rituals. Hosts the World’s Largest Human Gathering Kumbh Mela, held on the banks of the Ganga, is the biggest human gathering on Earth, attracting pilgrims from around the world for holy dips and religious ceremonies.