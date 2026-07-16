IELTS Exam To Go Fully Computer-Based From September 2026: Here’s What’s Changing

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) will now be conducted in computer-based mode as compared to the previous paper-based format, the co-owner of the IELTS, IDP Education announced on Thursday. The change will be implemented starting from the September 2026 session.

Around 40 lakh candidates take the English language proficiency test, especially for moving abroad and higher education purposes. The IDP Education said the change will allow faster results, greater flexibility and a more convenient testing experience.

What’s Changing In IELTS From September 2026?

Students must note that the IELTS’ questioning pattern, format, level of difficulty and scoring will remain the same. While the Learning, Reading and Writing sections of the test will be held in computer mode, candidates will still take the Speaking test in a face-to-face interaction, conducted by the IELTS examiner. The test will be available seven days a week, three times a day and the results will be out in two days.