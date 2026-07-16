IELTS Exam To Go Fully Computer-Based From September 2026: Here’s What’s Changing
The IELTS will switch to computer-based format, starting from the September 2026 session. The test will be available seven days a week, three times a day and the results will be out in two days.
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) will now be conducted in computer-based mode as compared to the previous paper-based format, the co-owner of the IELTS, IDP Education announced on Thursday. The change will be implemented starting from the September 2026 session.
Around 40 lakh candidates take the English language proficiency test, especially for moving abroad and higher education purposes. The IDP Education said the change will allow faster results, greater flexibility and a more convenient testing experience.
What’s Changing In IELTS From September 2026?
Students must note that the IELTS’ questioning pattern, format, level of difficulty and scoring will remain the same. While the Learning, Reading and Writing sections of the test will be held in computer mode, candidates will still take the Speaking test in a face-to-face interaction, conducted by the IELTS examiner. The test will be available seven days a week, three times a day and the results will be out in two days.
Last Paper-Based IELTS To Be Held In August
Candidates interested in taking the IELTS in paper-based format can register online for three test dates - July 25, August 6, and August 22, 2026.
Benefits of IELTS In Computer Based Mode
Smart Interface: The smart digital interface of the IELTS will provide an auto word count feature to candidates, allowing a seamless experience.
Faster Typing: The computer mode will allow candidates to write in a clean manner, leaving no room for handwriting errors and typing mistakes.
More Flexibility: The Computer based transition allows candidates to take the test seven days a week and three times a day.
Move Between Questions Easily: Candidates can switch between questions easily and can highlight key information.
IELTS takes place for a duration of two hours and 45 minutes. It includes four sections - Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. The first three sections are conducted on a single day, while the Speaking section may be held on the same day or seven days before or after the other tests.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.