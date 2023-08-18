A Newly Found Snake Species Has Been Named After Harrison Ford. Wondering Why? Here's All You Need To Know!

A recently found species of snake is being named after the name of actor Harrison Ford by researchers from the United States, Germany, and Peru, and the whole world wonders why.
Actor Harrison Ford played Indian Jones. He himself holds instances of some hazardous encounters with snakes.
The German Society for Herpetology and Herpetoculture (DGHT) declared the name of the newly discovered Tachymenoides Harrisonfordi to actually acknowledge Harrison Ford's environmental advocacy.
The length of the snake is 16 inches. The snake is yellowish-brown. The snake has scattered black blotches. One may also find a black belly and a vertical streak over the eyes. The eye of the snake is copper-colored.
How did Harrison Ford reply to this?
In a joking statement, Ford expressed, “These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children.” He carried forward the joke by saying, “I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.”
Harrison Ford thanked the researchers for the honor of naming the newly discovered snake on his name. He also acknowledged the significance of such discoveries.
“In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere,” the actor expressed.
The 81-year-old also said, “On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life.”
It was in May 2022 that the snake was found by researchers from the United States, Peru, and Germany. It was a male specimen. It was found in the marsh, situated in the Peruvian Andes. The location was some 3,248 meters above the level of the sea.