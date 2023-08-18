A Newly Found Snake Species Has Been Named After Harrison Ford. Wondering Why? Here's All You Need To Know!

A recently found species of snake is being named after the name of actor Harrison Ford by researchers from the United States, Germany, and Peru, and the whole world wonders why. Actor Harrison Ford played Indian Jones. He himself holds instances of some hazardous encounters with snakes.

The German Society for Herpetology and Herpetoculture (DGHT) declared the name of the newly discovered Tachymenoides Harrisonfordi to actually acknowledge Harrison Ford's environmental advocacy. The length of the snake is 16 inches. The snake is yellowish-brown. The snake has scattered black blotches. One may also find a black belly and a vertical streak over the eyes. The eye of the snake is copper-colored.

How did Harrison Ford reply to this? In a joking statement, Ford expressed, “These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children.” He carried forward the joke by saying, “I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.” Harrison Ford thanked the researchers for the honor of naming the newly discovered snake on his name. He also acknowledged the significance of such discoveries.