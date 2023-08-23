What Is Apollo, The Exemplary Humanoid Robot!

Ever dreaded the basic household chores? Well, a team of Apptronik, a robotic startup in Austin, understands your pain and thus brings forward a special humanoid that can manage household chores, as well as handle dirty, dull, and risky jobs so that humans can take a step back and relax.
On Wednesday, the company unveiled the humanoid proudly named "Apollo".
Dimensions and capabilities of the robot
The height of Apollo, the humanoid is 5 feet, 8 inches, which is actually 1.7 meters. The robot weighs 160 pounds, which is actually 72.6 kilograms.
The humanoid can very well lift up 55 pounds of weight, which is actually 25 kilograms. The humanoid has been created in a way that it can safely function alongside human beings. It makes use of electricity and does not work on unsafe hydraulics. Apollo comes with a four-hour battery, that one can change so that the humanoid can work for up to 22 hours on a workday.
Apollo comes with digital panels placed on its chest. The role of these panels is to suggest crystal clear communication regarding the rest of the battery life, the task undertaken by the humanoid currently when the humanoid will be able to finish the task, and what will be the next task the humanoid is going to undertake. Interestingly, Apollo showcases many intentional movements. For instance, in order to indicate where the humanoid will go, it will show intentional movements like turning his head.
What about the uncanny valley effect? Will the robot make humans feel uncomfortable?
The uncanny valley effect is the strange, uneasy, and uncomfortable feeling humans feel surrounding the appearance of a humanlike robot. However, thanks to Argodesign, a firm based in Austin that outfitted Apollo with a myriad of features that seem to be approachable to humans.
What is the goal behind Apollo?
The primary goal is to put the humanoid into logistics. The goal is also to make it take on physically challenging roles, in setups that demand strength, such as in warehouses. This will further address the issue of labor shortage for such roles. However, this is not the only goal for which a humanoid as complex and capable as Apollo had been designed. Apptronik has a long-term vision for Apollo. This vision will extend for the next 10 years at the minimum.
Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Apptronik, Jeff Cardenas, expressed in a statement that the goal is to create versatile robots that can do all the activities that we humans do not want to do. This will make robots assist humans on Earth. The mission is not only limited to Earth but will extend to Mars and the Moon as well.
