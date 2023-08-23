What Is Apollo, The Exemplary Humanoid Robot!

Robots are here to finally help humans not only in complex tasks but also in the laborious tasks that humans have always dreaded to do. An Austin-based firm "Apollo", a humanoid that will not frown when given a laborious, physical task, so that you can enjoy your favorite book or series without any disturbance.

Ever dreaded the basic household chores? Well, a team of Apptronik, a robotic startup in Austin, understands your pain and thus brings forward a special humanoid that can manage household chores, as well as handle dirty, dull, and risky jobs so that humans can take a step back and relax. On Wednesday, the company unveiled the humanoid proudly named "Apollo".

Dimensions and capabilities of the robot The height of Apollo, the humanoid is 5 feet, 8 inches, which is actually 1.7 meters. The robot weighs 160 pounds, which is actually 72.6 kilograms.

The humanoid can very well lift up 55 pounds of weight, which is actually 25 kilograms. The humanoid has been created in a way that it can safely function alongside human beings. It makes use of electricity and does not work on unsafe hydraulics. Apollo comes with a four-hour battery, that one can change so that the humanoid can work for up to 22 hours on a workday. Apollo comes with digital panels placed on its chest. The role of these panels is to suggest crystal clear communication regarding the rest of the battery life, the task undertaken by the humanoid currently when the humanoid will be able to finish the task, and what will be the next task the humanoid is going to undertake. Interestingly, Apollo showcases many intentional movements. For instance, in order to indicate where the humanoid will go, it will show intentional movements like turning his head.