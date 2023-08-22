Created in the Gulf of Mexico overnight, a tropical storm rushed toward South Texas on Tuesday morning. the storm threatened one and all that it will come with heavy rain and even flooding.

The National Hurricane Center anticipated that the storm would move inland over South Texas by Tuesday noon.

As of about 1 1.m. CDT (which is 2 a.m. ET) Tropical Storm Harold was around 195 miles east southern of Port Mansfield in Texas, as reported by the National Hurricane Center.

It was expected that the storm would reach South Texas with gusty winds and heavy rain, as said by the National Weather Service.

At the maximum, tropical storm Harold has sustained 45 mph winds, as said by the hurricane center.

The NWS also said that the amounts of rainfall were expected to be 3 to 5 inches, with 7 inches being the higher amount through Wednesday morning, thereby alarming everyone with the threat of flooding in some regions. A Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall was also issued for the region by its Weather Prediction Center.

On Monday in a situation overview, the National Weather Service in the city of Corpus Christi stated that the key hazards would actually be the possibility of locally heavy rainfall throughout the night of Tuesday. It alarmed that this could possibly lead to isolated flash flooding, especially in urban regions.

It also suggested the possibility of sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph along with gusts of 60 to 70 mph on Tuesday. The likelihood of "a couple of tornadoes" in the very early hours of Tuesday was also indicated.

It further alarmed by saying that, "Increasing swells will produce a risk of dangerous rip currents and moderate coastal flooding through late Wednesday."

The government actions

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, on Monday, instructed the deployment of state energy response resources. The Gov. also activated the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to Level 2.

In a statement, Abbott expressed that Texas is all set to deploy all the resources available to South Texas amid the tropical storm conditions impacting the region.

Abbott also says that he encourages Texans to stay weather-aware and abide by the guidance of local and state officials, along with the guidance of emergency management personnel, as all these work jointly to safeguard the community.

It was also expected that the scorching heat will intensify in the central and the state plains, as the storm rushes toward Texas.

Before Harold, the storms Franklin, Gert, and Emily were also there. According to NHC, It was expected that the Franklin will be reaching Hispaniola by Wednesday.

On the other hand, the residents in the West battled with the threat of flash and urban flooding resulting from Hilary, the post-tropical cyclone.

