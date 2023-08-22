List Of Top 10 Deadliest Hurricanes In The United States So Far!

Hurricanes can appear adventurous in movies but can be scary and life-threatening in real life. Here is a list of hands-down, the deadliest hurricanes in the United States so far. Have a look at the list.

A hurricane is a form of storm, also known as a tropical cyclone, which gets formed over subtropical or tropical waters. When the maximum sustained winds of a storm touch 74 mph, it becomes a hurricane. Here comes a list of some of the worst hurricanes in the history of the United States. Have a look.

The Cheniere Caminada Hurricane It was in the year 1893 when a robust Category 4 hurricane arrived in Cheniere Caminada, La. The wind speed target went above 130 mph. The hurricane was so deadly that it became the reason for the death of more than 770 out of 1471 residents of the town. Not to miss, as the hurricane rushed over the Mississippi delta, it became the reason for the demise of an estimated 2,000 people. The Galveston Hurricane It was in the year 1900 when the Galveston Hurricane, a Category 4 hurricane hit Galveston, Texas. This has been one of the most dangerous natural disasters in the entire history of the United States. The complete island along with other regions of the coast of Texas was drowned in storm tides that went up to 15 feet. The high tides became the reason behind the death of 8,000 deaths. The calamity led to damage of $30 million. Since the hurricane damaged the majority of buildings in the city, more than 10,000 residents were stranded and homeless.

San Felipe-Okeechobee Hurricane This hurricane hit Puerto Rico in the year 1928 and was a Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane traveled to Florida from the Leeward Islands and became the reason behind the death of more than 2,000 people. The wind speed in Puerto Rico at the time of the hurricane exceeded 140 mph, thereby killing 312 people on the island. It was the Inland Lake Okeechobee that suffered the most. The Great Labor Day Hurricane The estimated wind speeds of this 1935 hurricane went up to 185 mph. This was a Category 5 storm, that manifested in a combination of tides and high winds. The hurricane became the reason behind the death of over 400 people.