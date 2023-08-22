List Of Top 10 Deadliest Hurricanes In The United States So Far!

A hurricane is a form of storm, also known as a tropical cyclone, which gets formed over subtropical or tropical waters. When the maximum sustained winds of a storm touch 74 mph, it becomes a hurricane.
Here comes a list of some of the worst hurricanes in the history of the United States. Have a look.
The Cheniere Caminada Hurricane
It was in the year 1893 when a robust Category 4 hurricane arrived in Cheniere Caminada, La. The wind speed target went above 130 mph. The hurricane was so deadly that it became the reason for the death of more than 770 out of 1471 residents of the town. Not to miss, as the hurricane rushed over the Mississippi delta, it became the reason for the demise of an estimated 2,000 people.
The Galveston Hurricane
It was in the year 1900 when the Galveston Hurricane, a Category 4 hurricane hit Galveston, Texas. This has been one of the most dangerous natural disasters in the entire history of the United States. The complete island along with other regions of the coast of Texas was drowned in storm tides that went up to 15 feet. The high tides became the reason behind the death of 8,000 deaths. The calamity led to damage of $30 million. Since the hurricane damaged the majority of buildings in the city, more than 10,000 residents were stranded and homeless.
San Felipe-Okeechobee Hurricane
This hurricane hit Puerto Rico in the year 1928 and was a Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane traveled to Florida from the Leeward Islands and became the reason behind the death of more than 2,000 people. The wind speed in Puerto Rico at the time of the hurricane exceeded 140 mph, thereby killing 312 people on the island. It was the Inland Lake Okeechobee that suffered the most.
The Great Labor Day Hurricane
The estimated wind speeds of this 1935 hurricane went up to 185 mph. This was a Category 5 storm, that manifested in a combination of tides and high winds. The hurricane became the reason behind the death of over 400 people.
Hurricane Camille
It was in the year 1969 when the Category 5 hurricane made landfall in the continental United States. It was around the Mississippi Gulf Coast that the hurricane made landfall along. However, the numbers of the maximum sustained winds are not known. This became a storm capable enough to destroy even the wind-recording instruments in the region. However, according to the estimates, the Camille hit approximately 175 mph along the coast. The estimates say that the storm tide was approximately 24 feet or more. The storm led to the death of 256 people. It also led to $1.4 billion or more in damage.
Hurricane Andrew
It was in the year 1992 when Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5 hurricane, hit southern Florida. The maximum sustained winds of the hurricane were 165 mph. This hurricane led to an estimated damage of $26 billion. The hurricane led to the deaths of 15 people.
Hurricane Katrina
It was in the year 2025 when Hurricane Katrina, was a Category 3 hurricane near Buras, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The hurricane killed more than 1,800 lives. It is one of the deadliest hurricanes ever in the history of the United States. An estimated $170 billion in damage made it the costliest hurricane to ever hit the United States.
Hurricane Sandy
This one hit in the year 2012. It started in the Caribbean and approached the East Coast. The hurricane became the reason for the death of more than 100 Americans. It led to damage worth $70 billion.
Hurricane Harvey
A Category 4 hurricane along the coast of Texas hit in the year 2017, leading to $125 billion in damage. After Hurricane Katrina, this one is the second costliest natural disaster in the history of the United States. The hurricane killed dozens of people and forced 39,000 people to leave their homes.
2 major Hurricanes- Irma and Maria
Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, and Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 hurricane, hit Puerto Rico in the year 2017 in a gap of less than two weeks between them. The hurricanes brought the longest blackout in the history of the United States. The death toll of the hurricanes was expected to be 3,000.
