6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution: Objective, Provisions, Articles, & State-wise Details Notified Under 6th Schedule Areas

The 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution deals with the provisions related to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

Originally, the Constitution of India included only 8 schedules, but currently there are 12 schedules in the Indian Constitution after the various amendments.

The main objective of these schedules is to sort out any uncertainty in any articles of the Indian Constitution.

Schedule of the Indian Constitution

According to the National Portal of India, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949, and came into force on 26th January, 1950. Originally, there were 8 Schedules in the Indian Constitution, but later on, with various amendments, currently, there are 12 Schedules in the Indian Constitution.