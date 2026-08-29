RAM vs ROM: Check the Key Differences, Uses and Functions

RAM and ROM are different types of memory that are found in computers, smartphones and other electronic devices. Both of them deal with data, but they are quite different.

RAM mainly helps a device work with data actively while ROM stores important instructions that need to remain available.

What is RAM?

RAM stands for Random Access Memory. It is basically the device's working memory and it temporarily holds data and instructions that the processor is actively using.

The memory of RAM is lost when a device is switched off.

Simple examples of where RAM is used are:

Opening multiple apps

Running a game

Editing a document

Keeping browser tabs open

RAM helps the processor access currently needed data quickly. It acts like a temporary workspace. The processor of any device picks up data from RAM, so that tasks run faster.