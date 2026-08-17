Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Paper in the World? Know the Answer
China is the world’s largest producer of paper and paperboard. Know China’s position, production share, major paper products and key facts.
Paper is used across the world for books, newspapers, packaging, stationery and many industrial purposes. But do you know which country produces the most paper in the world? China is the world’s largest producer of paper and paperboard. Keep reading to kn
Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Paper in the World?
China is the world’s largest producer of paper and paperboard. It accounted for around 33% of global paper and paperboard production in 2024. The United States was the second-largest producer, with around 15% of global production. India ranked third, with about 5%.
How Much Paper Is Produced in the World?
Global production of paper and paperboard reached about 423 million tonnes in 2024. China accounts for roughly one-third of this total. The global production increased by about 4% compared with 2023.
Top Paper-Producing Countries
According to FAO’s 2024 data, the leading producers of paper and paperboard included:
|Rank
|Country
|Share of Global Production
|1
|China
|33%
|2
|United States
|15%
|3
|India
|5%
|4
|Japan
|5%
|5
|Germany
|5%
Why Is China the World’s Largest Paper Producer?
China has developed a massive paper and packaging industry because of huge domestic demand, large manufacturing and industrial sectors, strong packaging demand, growth of e-commerce, extensive recycling and recovered-paper use and large-scale paper manufacturing capacity. China is also the world’s largest consumer of paper and paperboard.
What Is Paper and Paperboard Used For?
Paper and paperboard are used in several industries, including books, notebooks, newspapers, magazines, packaging, cardboard boxes, food packaging, tissue and hygiene products, printing and industrial applications.
Largest Producer of Paper in the World
|Feature
|Details
|Country
|China
|Largest producer of
|Paper and paperboard
|Global production share
|About 33%
|Data year
|2024
|Global paper production
|About 423 million tonnes
|Major competitor
|United States
|Largest pulp producer
|United States
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.