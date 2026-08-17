Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Paper in the World? Know the Answer

Paper is used across the world for books, newspapers, packaging, stationery and many industrial purposes. But do you know which country produces the most paper in the world? China is the world’s largest producer of paper and paperboard. Keep reading to kn

Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Paper in the World?

China is the world’s largest producer of paper and paperboard. It accounted for around 33% of global paper and paperboard production in 2024. The United States was the second-largest producer, with around 15% of global production. India ranked third, with about 5%.

How Much Paper Is Produced in the World?

Global production of paper and paperboard reached about 423 million tonnes in 2024. China accounts for roughly one-third of this total. The global production increased by about 4% compared with 2023.