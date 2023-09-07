Abortion decriminalized in Mexico! Here's everything you need to know

Happy days are ahead for Mexican women as abortion is now decriminalized in Mexico. This means that no woman, pregnant person, or healthcare worker will get penalized for abortion. Here is everything you need to know about the big news.

The federal criminal penalties for abortion have been thrown out by the Supreme Court of Mexico on Wednesday. The Court held that the national laws that prohibit the abortion procedure violate the rights of women and are unconstitutional in nature. The decision comes after the cases of abortion access have increased. The High Court held that abortion should be removed from the federal penal code. The current ruling makes it mandatory for federal public health service providers and federal health institutions to provide abortion to any person who seeks it.

The Information Group for Chosen Reproduction stated in a statement that no woman pregnant person, or any health worker will be punished for abortion. However, the path to abortion is not all clear. Twenty Mexican states still continue to criminalize abortion. The judges in these states are mandated to adhere to the decisions of the court, but there is still a lot of legal work to be done to eradicate all penalties.

As the court's ruling came, the social media got flooded with celebrations all across Mexico. For instance, the National Institute for Women of Mexico expressed the joy through a message on X, formerly named Twitter, saying that today is a day of justice and victory for Mexican women!

A former Supreme Court justice, Sen. Olga Sánchez Cordero expressed on X that the move represented a step toward "a more just society in which the rights of all are respected." The former Supreme Court justice called on the Congress of Mexico to pass legislation in the response. ALSO READ: What Is a Satellite City? A Maui County Council Resident's Viral Speech Raises Concerns