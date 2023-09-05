Burning Man 2023: What is the Burning Man festival, and what happened this time?

A week-long festival in the United States turned into something unusual and undesirable due to a late-summer storm.
Around 70,000 partygoers to Burning Man actually got stuck in deep mud in the northern Nevada desert.
However, the road that led out of the desert festival was reopened by the Burning Man organizer on Monday. This made it possible for thousands of people to actually escape the festival site.
The website of the festival said, “Exodus operations have officially begun in Black Rock City.” It further stated that “The driving ban has been lifted.”
Around 64,000 people stayed on the site and a majority of them are expected to remain there for the namesake of the festival effigy to rise up in flames. This was an event scheduled for the night of Monday at 9 p.m.
What is the Burning Man?
Often described as a global ecosystem of makers, community organizers, and artists who co-create events, local initiatives, and art across the globe, Burning Man is a festival that got its name from the event of burning a huge wooden structure named "the Man" on the second-last night of the event. The objective is to put forward a counterculture event that celebrates spiritual retreat.
At the event, burners usually come in groups and then establish themed camps. They contribute to the gift economy of the Burning Man festival by means of providing services and goods sans any expectations of receiving them in return.
The Big Man festival dates back to 1986.
What happened this year?
This year, approximately 13mm of rain, or even more than that dropped at the site of the festival on Friday affected the celebration.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Mark Deutschendorf, said that the average rainfall for the complete month for the Reno area would be 5.4mm.
Just before the giant wooden effigy of the festival was situated to be burned, road closures were imposed. As per the organizers, all burning had been postponed. Additionally, authorities were working by the end of Labor Day to open exit routes.
Additionally, one death at the festival was reported. Pershing County officials stated that the man was actually in his 40s. However, the cause of death is not yet known. The investigation for the same is underway.
The organizers of the Burning Man said that the death was not related to the weather.
