Burning Man 2023: What is the Burning Man festival, and what happened this time?

The Burning Man festival is a counter-culture event in the United States, however, this time something undesirable happened due to the weather. What is the Burning Man festival and what went wrong this year? Here's all you need to know.

A week-long festival in the United States turned into something unusual and undesirable due to a late-summer storm. Around 70,000 partygoers to Burning Man actually got stuck in deep mud in the northern Nevada desert.

However, the road that led out of the desert festival was reopened by the Burning Man organizer on Monday. This made it possible for thousands of people to actually escape the festival site. The website of the festival said, “Exodus operations have officially begun in Black Rock City.” It further stated that “The driving ban has been lifted.”

Around 64,000 people stayed on the site and a majority of them are expected to remain there for the namesake of the festival effigy to rise up in flames. This was an event scheduled for the night of Monday at 9 p.m. ALSO READ: What Is The Emergency Lockdown In Minnesota Prison? Here's All You Need To Know

What is the Burning Man? Often described as a global ecosystem of makers, community organizers, and artists who co-create events, local initiatives, and art across the globe, Burning Man is a festival that got its name from the event of burning a huge wooden structure named "the Man" on the second-last night of the event. The objective is to put forward a counterculture event that celebrates spiritual retreat. At the event, burners usually come in groups and then establish themed camps. They contribute to the gift economy of the Burning Man festival by means of providing services and goods sans any expectations of receiving them in return.