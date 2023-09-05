Who is the Head Coach of Inter Miami? Know All About Gerardo Martino

Gerardo Daniel "Tata" Martino, born on November 20, 1962, in Argentina, is not only an accomplished professional football coach but also a former player. He has assumed the role of head coach for Inter Miami, a significant development in his illustrious career.

Inter Miami CF, on June 29th, officially unveiled Gerardo Martino as their new head coach. Martino, a distinguished figure in the world of football, brings a wealth of experience and a formidable track record to the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise. Gerardo Daniel "Tata" Martino, born on November 20, 1962, in Argentina, is not only an accomplished professional football coach but also a former player. He has assumed the role of head coach for Inter Miami, a significant development in his illustrious career.

Full name Gerardo Daniel Martino Date of birth 20 November 1962 (age 60) Place of birth Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina Position(s) Attacking midfielder Team information Current team Inter Miami (head coach) Managerial career 1998 Brown de Arrecifes 1999 Platense 2000 Instituto 2002–2003 Libertad 2003–2004 Cerro Porteño 2005 Colón 2005–2006 Libertad 2007–2011 Paraguay 2012–2013 Newell's Old Boys 2013–2014 Barcelona 2014–2016 Argentina 2016–2018 Atlanta United 2019–2022 Mexico 2023– Inter Miami During his playing days, Martino primarily represented Newell's Old Boys in his hometown of Rosario. His remarkable loyalty to the club is evidenced by his record-setting 505 appearances in all official competitions. He was the unanimous choice of fans as Newell's greatest player in the club's storied history. Martino's journey as a coach includes a stint at the helm of FC Barcelona during the 2013-14 season, where he succeeded Tito Vilanova. Despite his resignation in May 2014, his tenure saw Barcelona clinching runner-up positions in both the Copa del Rey and La Liga.

Notably, Martino led the Argentine national team to the Copa América Final in 2015, only to be narrowly defeated by hosts Chile in a penalty shootout. A similar fate befell his team in the Copa América Centenario, once again falling short to defending champions Chile on penalties. Martino's tenure with the Argentina national team concluded on July 5, 2016.