Quick Links

Who is the Coach of Inter Miami? Know All About Gerardo Martino

Gerardo Daniel "Tata" Martino, born on November 20, 1962, in Argentina, is not only an accomplished professional football coach but also a former player. He has assumed the role of head coach for Inter Miami, a significant development in his illustrious career.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Sep 5, 2023, 08:46 EDT
Who is the Head Coach of Inter Miami? Know All About Gerardo Martino
Who is the Head Coach of Inter Miami? Know All About Gerardo Martino

Inter Miami CF, on June 29th, officially unveiled Gerardo Martino as their new head coach. Martino, a distinguished figure in the world of football, brings a wealth of experience and a formidable track record to the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise.

Gerardo Daniel "Tata" Martino, born on November 20, 1962, in Argentina, is not only an accomplished professional football coach but also a former player. He has assumed the role of head coach for Inter Miami, a significant development in his illustrious career.

Full name

Gerardo Daniel Martino

Date of birth

20 November 1962 (age 60)

Place of birth

Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Position(s)

Attacking midfielder

Team information

Current team

Inter Miami (head coach)

Managerial career

1998

Brown de Arrecifes

1999

Platense

2000

Instituto

2002–2003

Libertad

2003–2004

Cerro Porteño

2005

Colón

2005–2006

Libertad

2007–2011

Paraguay

2012–2013

Newell's Old Boys

2013–2014

Barcelona

2014–2016

Argentina

2016–2018

Atlanta United

2019–2022

Mexico

2023–

Inter Miami

During his playing days, Martino primarily represented Newell's Old Boys in his hometown of Rosario. His remarkable loyalty to the club is evidenced by his record-setting 505 appearances in all official competitions. He was the unanimous choice of fans as Newell's greatest player in the club's storied history.

Martino's journey as a coach includes a stint at the helm of FC Barcelona during the 2013-14 season, where he succeeded Tito Vilanova. Despite his resignation in May 2014, his tenure saw Barcelona clinching runner-up positions in both the Copa del Rey and La Liga.

Who is the Head Coach of Inter Miami? Know All About Gerardo Martino

Notably, Martino led the Argentine national team to the Copa América Final in 2015, only to be narrowly defeated by hosts Chile in a penalty shootout. A similar fate befell his team in the Copa América Centenario, once again falling short to defending champions Chile on penalties. Martino's tenure with the Argentina national team concluded on July 5, 2016.

ALSO READ| Who is the Owner of the Philadelphia Union Football Club? Name and Net Worth

Journey with Atlanta FC and Mexico

His MLS journey commenced as the head coach of Atlanta United FC, an expansion team that made its debut in 2017. Martino's exceptional leadership guided the team to an MLS Cup victory in only their second season, a remarkable achievement. His prowess as a coach was further acknowledged when he was named the MLS Coach of the Year.

Subsequently, Martino assumed the helm of the Mexico national team, leading them for three years before his departure following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His managerial career spans over two decades, encompassing more than 400 games, reflecting his extensive experience and success on both the domestic and international stages.

In light of Martino's appointment, Co-Owner David Beckham expressed his confidence in the new head coach, stating, 

Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself, we are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.

 

ALSO READ|

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept