Who is the Head Coach of Inter Miami? Know All About Gerardo Martino

Inter Miami CF, on June 29th, officially unveiled Gerardo Martino as their new head coach. Martino, a distinguished figure in the world of football, brings a wealth of experience and a formidable track record to the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise.
Gerardo Daniel "Tata" Martino, born on November 20, 1962, in Argentina, is not only an accomplished professional football coach but also a former player. He has assumed the role of head coach for Inter Miami, a significant development in his illustrious career.
Who Is Gerardo Martino?
|
Full name
|
Gerardo Daniel Martino
|
Date of birth
|
20 November 1962 (age 60)
|
Place of birth
|
Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
|
Position(s)
|
Attacking midfielder
|
Team information
|
Current team
|
Inter Miami (head coach)
|
Managerial career
|
1998
|
Brown de Arrecifes
|
1999
|
Platense
|
2000
|
Instituto
|
2002–2003
|
Libertad
|
2003–2004
|
Cerro Porteño
|
2005
|
Colón
|
2005–2006
|
Libertad
|
2007–2011
|
Paraguay
|
2012–2013
|
Newell's Old Boys
|
2013–2014
|
Barcelona
|
2014–2016
|
Argentina
|
2016–2018
|
Atlanta United
|
2019–2022
|
Mexico
|
2023–
|
Inter Miami
During his playing days, Martino primarily represented Newell's Old Boys in his hometown of Rosario. His remarkable loyalty to the club is evidenced by his record-setting 505 appearances in all official competitions. He was the unanimous choice of fans as Newell's greatest player in the club's storied history.
Martino's journey as a coach includes a stint at the helm of FC Barcelona during the 2013-14 season, where he succeeded Tito Vilanova. Despite his resignation in May 2014, his tenure saw Barcelona clinching runner-up positions in both the Copa del Rey and La Liga.
Notably, Martino led the Argentine national team to the Copa América Final in 2015, only to be narrowly defeated by hosts Chile in a penalty shootout. A similar fate befell his team in the Copa América Centenario, once again falling short to defending champions Chile on penalties. Martino's tenure with the Argentina national team concluded on July 5, 2016.
Journey with Atlanta FC and Mexico
His MLS journey commenced as the head coach of Atlanta United FC, an expansion team that made its debut in 2017. Martino's exceptional leadership guided the team to an MLS Cup victory in only their second season, a remarkable achievement. His prowess as a coach was further acknowledged when he was named the MLS Coach of the Year.
El reencuentro 💗 pic.twitter.com/GZngAe8XyD — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 18, 2023
Subsequently, Martino assumed the helm of the Mexico national team, leading them for three years before his departure following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His managerial career spans over two decades, encompassing more than 400 games, reflecting his extensive experience and success on both the domestic and international stages.
In light of Martino's appointment, Co-Owner David Beckham expressed his confidence in the new head coach, stating,
“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself, we are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”
