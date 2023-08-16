The club primarily enlists Jay Sugarman as its principal owner while Richard Leibovitch is enlisted as Union's Vice Chairman and Alternate Governor. The club kicked off its journey on February 28, 2008, hitting the field in 2010 as a bold expansion team.

The Philadelphia Union stands proud as a top-tier American professional soccer team, deeply rooted in the vibrant Philadelphia metropolitan region. They're in it to win it in Major League Soccer (MLS), holding their ground as a formidable member of the Eastern Conference. The club kicked off its journey on February 28, 2008, hitting the field in 2010 as a bold expansion team. Their home turf is none other than Subaru Park, a top-notch soccer facility in Chester, Pennsylvania, right by the scenic Delaware River. The club is primarily owned by Jay Sugarnann who also acts as its chairman and the principal owner.

Owner of Philadelphia Union The club primarily enlists Jay Sugarman as its principal owner while Richard Leibovitch is enlisted as Union's Vice Chairman and Alternate Governor. Below is the list of people who hold a stake in the club: Name Stake Held In the Club Jay Sugarman Chairman and Principal Owner Richard Leibovitch Vice Chairman and Alternate Governor Chris Buccini Investor Rob Buccini Investor Kevin Durant Investor Richie Graham Investor Joseph J. Greco Investor Adam Kaliner Investor David Pollin Investor David Seltzer Investor Evan Seltzer Investor Jamie Seltzer Investor Marc Utay Investor Matt Wallach Investor

Name Jay Sugarman Title Chairman and Majority Owner Chairman and CEO at iStar Founder of Safehold Education Graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University Received the Paul Volcker Award in Economics MBA from Harvard Business School as a Baker Scholar Leadership Chairman and CEO at iStar (NYSE: STAR) Chairman and Majority Owner of Philadelphia Union and Union Sports & Entertainment iStar Real estate powerhouse with a $6 billion portfolio Ventures in key markets across various property types Offices, industrial spaces, multifamily residences, hotels, land holdings, entertainment properties Safehold Founder of Safehold REIT (NYSE: SAFE) Established in 2017, one of the fastest-growing REITs Shaping commercial real estate ownership with groundbreaking ground lease approach Enterprise value nearing $5 billion Awards Received the Paul Volcker Award in Economics Academic accolades in finance and marketing during MBA He commands the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at iStar (NYSE:STAR), a dominating force in the commercial real estate world of the United States. With a hefty $6 billion portfolio, iStar's real estate ventures span across key markets in the country. Their interests encompass a diverse range of properties: from offices to industrial spaces, multifamily residences, hotels, land holdings, and even entertainment properties. Adding to his impressive portfolio, Mr. Sugarman is also the brain behind the inception of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE). This powerhouse, since its dynamic IPO in 2017, has propelled itself to be one of the fastest-growing REITs in the industry. Safehold is actively reshaping the landscape of commercial real estate ownership. Their groundbreaking approach is rewriting the rules of the ground lease sector, ushering in modernization. As of now, Safehold's enterprise value is on the cusp of reaching an impressive $5 billion.