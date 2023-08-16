The Philadelphia Union stands proud as a top-tier American professional soccer team, deeply rooted in the vibrant Philadelphia metropolitan region. They're in it to win it in Major League Soccer (MLS), holding their ground as a formidable member of the Eastern Conference.
The club kicked off its journey on February 28, 2008, hitting the field in 2010 as a bold expansion team. Their home turf is none other than Subaru Park, a top-notch soccer facility in Chester, Pennsylvania, right by the scenic Delaware River. The club is primarily owned by Jay Sugarnann who also acts as its chairman and the principal owner.
Owner of Philadelphia Union
The club primarily enlists Jay Sugarman as its principal owner while Richard Leibovitch is enlisted as Union's Vice Chairman and Alternate Governor. Below is the list of people who hold a stake in the club:
|
Name
|
Stake Held In the Club
|
Jay Sugarman
|
Chairman and Principal Owner
|
Richard Leibovitch
|
Vice Chairman and Alternate Governor
|
Chris Buccini
|
Investor
|
Rob Buccini
|
Investor
|
Kevin Durant
|
Investor
|
Richie Graham
|
Investor
|
Joseph J. Greco
|
Investor
|
Adam Kaliner
|
Investor
|
David Pollin
|
Investor
|
David Seltzer
|
Investor
|
Evan Seltzer
|
Investor
|
Jamie Seltzer
|
Investor
|
Marc Utay
|
Investor
|
Matt Wallach
|
Investor
Who is Jay Sugarman?
Jay Sugarman holds the reins as the Chairman and Majority Owner of the Philadelphia Union and Union Sports & Entertainment.
He commands the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at iStar (NYSE:STAR), a dominating force in the commercial real estate world of the United States. With a hefty $6 billion portfolio, iStar's real estate ventures span across key markets in the country. Their interests encompass a diverse range of properties: from offices to industrial spaces, multifamily residences, hotels, land holdings, and even entertainment properties.
Adding to his impressive portfolio, Mr. Sugarman is also the brain behind the inception of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE). This powerhouse, since its dynamic IPO in 2017, has propelled itself to be one of the fastest-growing REITs in the industry. Safehold is actively reshaping the landscape of commercial real estate ownership. Their groundbreaking approach is rewriting the rules of the ground lease sector, ushering in modernization. As of now, Safehold's enterprise value is on the cusp of reaching an impressive $5 billion.
Mr. Sugarman's educational background speaks volumes about his dedication to excellence. Graduating summa cum laude from Princeton University, he not only earned a place as a valedictorian nominee but also bagged the esteemed Paul Volcker Award in Economics. His thirst for knowledge led him to Harvard Business School, where he secured his M.B.A. with remarkable distinction. As a Baker Scholar and the recipient of academic accolades for both finance and marketing, he truly exemplifies a commitment to learning and achievement.
Who is Richard Leibovitch?
Meet Richard Leibovitch, the Union's Vice Chairman and Alternate Governor, who brings with him over three decades of investment expertise.
With a remarkable history spanning more than 30 years in the investment world, Richard Leibovitch has honed his skills in risk management and the identification of investment prospects across a diverse range of asset classes. In 2013, he established Arel Capital. The driving force behind Arel Capital's inception was a keen focus on U.S. multifamily real estate. At present, the firm boasts ownership of approximately $2 billion worth of multifamily properties strategically located in New York, Texas, North Carolina, and Colorado.
Notably, from 2003 to 2012, Mr. Leibovitch served in the capacity of Chief Investment Officer, thereby securing a seat at the Executive Committee and board member table of Gottex Fund Management. This publicly-traded fund of hedge fund firm was entrusted with the management of an impressive $7 billion in assets. In the earlier phase of his career journey, from 1998 to 2003, Mr. Leibovitch held the prestigious position of Global Head of Trading and Derivatives at Putnam Investments. His influence extended to being an integral member of the firm's Executive and Management Committees. During the years spanning 1985 to 1998, JP Morgan experienced the dynamic impact of Mr. Leibovitch's expertise. His seniority at the institution was marked by a series of high-ranking trading roles, including Head of Derivatives Trading, Head of Mortgage-Backed Securities Trading, and Co-Head of Equity Derivatives.
