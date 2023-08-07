Who is the Owner of Inter Miami Football Club? Name and Net Worth

Lionel Messi made his way to the United States, joining the Inter Miami squad, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team that came into existence in 2018 and made its debut two years later.
The driving force behind this remarkable signing are none other than Jorge and José Mas, accomplished multimillionaires, who own the Inter Miami franchise. Adding to their partnership is the renowned English football icon, David Beckham, who not only co-owns the team but also holds the role of president for soccer operations.
This move by Messi signifies a turning point, as he opted out of potential returns to FC Barcelona or a move to the Saudi team Al Hilal, a powerhouse in the Gulf kingdom. Reports suggested that Messi was offered a staggering sum of up to $400 million per year to join Al Hilal once his contract with his current team, Paris Saint-Germain, concluded.
Who is the Owner of Inter Miami Football Club?
Jorge Mas holds the position of manager-owner at Inter Miami, with his brother Jose Mas serving as a co-owner of the club. Additionally, the renowned English football figure, David Beckham, is also listed as a co-owner.
Jorge and José Mas inherited their wealth from their father, Jorge Mas Canosa, a Cuban-born entrepreneur who established his business empire in the United States. Besides his business endeavors, he gained recognition as a prominent anti-Castro Cuban activist in exile, as highlighted by reports from US media.
Bienvenido a tu club y felicidades en tu debut esta noche!!!
Welcome to your club and look forward to your debut tonight!!!… Crack @JordiAlba @InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/cMutRJt5fL
It's worth noting that Jorge Mas Canosa, the founder of MasTec, has a significant role in their family's business legacy. MasTec specializes in the installation of fiber optic cable networks and has achieved remarkable success.
The soccer journey of the Mas brothers extends further, encompassing their involvement with various teams. Notably, they hold a stake in Botafogo, a prominent club in the Brazilian first division. Moreover, in 2022, alongside a consortium of other investors, they assumed ownership and leadership roles as president at Real Zaragoza, a distinguished Spanish club.
David Beckham’s net worth?
|
Born
|
2 May 1975, London, England
|
Networth
|
$450 million
|
Occupations
|
Former professional footballer, president & co-owner of Inter Miami CF, co-owner of Salford City (Retired)
|
Salary
|
$50 Million
|
Organisation(s)
|
UNICEF, Malaria No More
|
Agent
|
Simon Fuller (XIX Entertainment)
|
Height
|
6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)
|
Spouse
|
Victoria Adams (m. 1999)
|
Nationality
|
English
At 48 years old, David Beckham, renowned for his stints with Manchester United and Real Madrid, boasts an impressive net worth of $450 million, as reported by the specialized platform Celebrity Net Worth.
His foray into Major League Soccer (MLS) began in 2007 when he embarked on a new chapter by signing a substantial five-year contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Notably, this contract positioned him as the highest-earning player in the league during that period.
Beckham's visionary spirit came to life with the inception of the Miami International Soccer Club, better known as Inter Miami. This ambitious project had its roots back in 2014 when he exercised an option to purchase an MLS team—an integral part of his contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Galaxy.
ALSO READ