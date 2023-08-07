Who is the Owner of Inter Miami Football Club? Name and Net Worth

Jorge Mas holds the position of manager-owner at Inter Miami, with his brother Jose Mas serving as a co-owner of the club. Additionally, the renowned English football figure, David Beckham, is also listed as a co-owner.

Lionel Messi made his way to the United States, joining the Inter Miami squad, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team that came into existence in 2018 and made its debut two years later. The driving force behind this remarkable signing are none other than Jorge and José Mas, accomplished multimillionaires, who own the Inter Miami franchise. Adding to their partnership is the renowned English football icon, David Beckham, who not only co-owns the team but also holds the role of president for soccer operations.

This move by Messi signifies a turning point, as he opted out of potential returns to FC Barcelona or a move to the Saudi team Al Hilal, a powerhouse in the Gulf kingdom. Reports suggested that Messi was offered a staggering sum of up to $400 million per year to join Al Hilal once his contract with his current team, Paris Saint-Germain, concluded.

Jorge and José Mas inherited their wealth from their father, Jorge Mas Canosa, a Cuban-born entrepreneur who established his business empire in the United States. Besides his business endeavors, he gained recognition as a prominent anti-Castro Cuban activist in exile, as highlighted by reports from US media. Bienvenido a tu club y felicidades en tu debut esta noche!!!

