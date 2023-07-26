List of Highest Paid Athletes in the World 2023 | Most Paid Sportperson

After a lackluster year and a half at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo made a decisive move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, signing a monumental contract in January that nearly doubled his annual playing salary to a staggering $75 million.
Fueling this trend further, skyrocketing league media rights agreements and burgeoning off-field opportunities have already driven athletes' earnings to new heights in recent years, but the infusion of Middle Eastern money has taken it to a whole new level.
List of Highest-Paid Athletes 2023
The list of top earners for 2023 is nothing short of impressive, led by Ronaldo, who sits at the pinnacle with estimated earnings of $136 million. This sum includes a hefty $46 million from his playing salary and bonuses, while an impressive $90 million comes from endorsements, appearances, licensing deals, and various business ventures.
Joining Ronaldo in the top ten are exceptional talents like Mbappé, aged 24 and ranking third with $120 million, and Johnson, who makes an eye-catching debut in sixth place with an astounding $107 million.
Here is the full list of the highest paid sportsperson:
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Nationality
|
Sport
|
Earnings (USD)
|
On-Field Earnings (USD)
|
Off-Field Earnings (USD)
|
1
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
Soccer
|
136 million
|
46 million
|
90 million
|
2
|
Lionel Messi
|
Argentina
|
Soccer
|
130 million
|
65 million
|
65 million
|
3
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
France
|
Soccer
|
120 million
|
100 million
|
20 million
|
4
|
LeBron James
|
United States
|
Basketball
|
119.5 million
|
44.5 million
|
75 million
|
5
|
Canelo Álvarez
|
Mexico
|
Boxing
|
110 million
|
100 million
|
10 million
|
6
|
Dustin Johnson
|
United States
|
Golf
|
107 million
|
102 million
|
5 million
|
7
|
Phil Mickelson
|
United States
|
Golf
|
106 million
|
104 million
|
2 million
|
8
|
Stephen Curry
|
United States
|
Basketball
|
100.4 million
|
48.4 million
|
52 million
|
9
|
Roger Federer
|
Switzerland
|
Tennis
|
95.1 million
|
0.1 million
|
95.1 million
|
10
|
Kevin Durant
|
United States
|
Basketball
|
89.1 million
|
41.1 million
|
48 million
The world's top ten highest-paid athletes amassed a jaw-dropping $1.11 billion before taxes and agents' fees over the past 12 months, marking a 12% increase from last year's $990 million and a 5% rise from the previous record of $1.06 billion set in 2018.
