List of Highest Paid Athletes in the World 2023 | Most Paid Sportperson

After a lackluster year and a half at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo made a decisive move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, signing a monumental contract in January that nearly doubled his annual playing salary to a staggering $75 million.

Fueling this trend further, skyrocketing league media rights agreements and burgeoning off-field opportunities have already driven athletes' earnings to new heights in recent years, but the infusion of Middle Eastern money has taken it to a whole new level.