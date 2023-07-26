List of Highest Paid Athletes in the World 2023 | Most Paid Sportperson

List of Highest Paid Athletes in the World 2023

The world's top ten highest-paid athletes amassed a jaw-dropping $1.11 billion before taxes and agents' fees over the past 12 months, marking a 12% increase from last year's $990 million and a 5% rise from the previous record of $1.06 billion set in 2018.

After a lackluster year and a half at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo made a decisive move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, signing a monumental contract in January that nearly doubled his annual playing salary to a staggering $75 million.

Fueling this trend further, skyrocketing league media rights agreements and burgeoning off-field opportunities have already driven athletes' earnings to new heights in recent years, but the infusion of Middle Eastern money has taken it to a whole new level.

List of Highest-Paid Athletes 2023

The list of top earners for 2023 is nothing short of impressive, led by Ronaldo, who sits at the pinnacle with estimated earnings of $136 million. This sum includes a hefty $46 million from his playing salary and bonuses, while an impressive $90 million comes from endorsements, appearances, licensing deals, and various business ventures.

Joining Ronaldo in the top ten are exceptional talents like Mbappé, aged 24 and ranking third with $120 million, and Johnson, who makes an eye-catching debut in sixth place with an astounding $107 million.

Here is the full list of the highest paid sportsperson:

Rank

Athlete

Nationality

Sport

Earnings (USD)

On-Field Earnings (USD)

Off-Field Earnings (USD)

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Soccer

136 million

46 million

90 million

2

Lionel Messi

Argentina

Soccer

130 million

65 million

65 million

3

Kylian Mbappé

France

Soccer

120 million

100 million

20 million

4

LeBron James

United States

Basketball

119.5 million

44.5 million

75 million

5

Canelo Álvarez

Mexico

Boxing

110 million

100 million

10 million

6

Dustin Johnson

United States

Golf

107 million

102 million

5 million

7

Phil Mickelson

United States

Golf

106 million

104 million

2 million

8

Stephen Curry

United States

Basketball

100.4 million

48.4 million

52 million

9

Roger Federer

Switzerland

Tennis

95.1 million

0.1 million

95.1 million

10

Kevin Durant

United States

Basketball

89.1 million

41.1 million

48 million

