Kylian Mbappe World Record 332 Million Dollar Offer from Saudi Arabian Football Club

Paris Saint-Germain has given Kylian Mbappe the green light to negotiate personal terms with Al-Hilal following the Saudi Arabian club's groundbreaking offer of approximately $332 million.

PSG has informed the 24-year-old that he can explore talks with the Saudi Pro League club, who are prepared to present an astonishing payment package totaling $776 million.

An essential aspect of Al Hilal's proposal is that Mbappe would still have the option to join Real Madrid in 2024, a move that PSG suspects has likely been prearranged, including a reported signing-on fee of around $178 million. Currently, the French superstar is in Paris, training alongside other players who are not part of the team's Asian summer tour in Japan. Top 3 Highest-Paid Football Players If the deal gets finalized Mbappe will jump to the top of every list as the highest earner.

Below is the top 3 list of highest-paid football players in the world to compare Mbappe’s potential earnings against the other players: Rank Athlete Nationality Earnings (USD) On-Field Earnings (USD) Off-Field Earnings (USD) 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 136 million 46 million 90 million 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 130 million 65 million 65 million 3 Kylian Mbappé France 120 million 100 million 20 million Kylian Mbappe Future ⏱ 90' Le but de @KMbappe pour le 2-0 ! ⚽️



