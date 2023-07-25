Kylian Mbappe World Record 332 Million Dollar Offer from Saudi Arabian Football Club

Paris Saint-Germain has given Kylian Mbappe the green light to negotiate personal terms with Al Hilal following the Saudi Arabian club's groundbreaking offer of approximately $332 million.
Paris Saint-Germain has given Kylian Mbappe the green light to negotiate personal terms with Al Hilal following the Saudi Arabian club's groundbreaking offer of approximately $332 million. PSG has informed the 24-year-old that he can explore talks with the Saudi Pro League club, who are prepared to present an astonishing payment package totaling $776 million.
An essential aspect of Al Hilal's proposal is that Mbappe would still have the option to join Real Madrid in 2024, a move that PSG suspects has likely been prearranged, including a reported signing-on fee of around $178 million. Currently, the French superstar is in Paris, training alongside other players who are not part of the team's Asian summer tour in Japan.
Top 3 Highest-Paid Football Players
If the deal gets finalized Mbappe will jump to the top of every list as the highest earner.
Below is the top 3 list of highest-paid football players in the world to compare Mbappe’s potential earnings against the other players:
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Nationality
|
Earnings (USD)
|
On-Field Earnings (USD)
|
Off-Field Earnings (USD)
|
1
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
136 million
|
46 million
|
90 million
|
2
|
Lionel Messi
|
Argentina
|
130 million
|
65 million
|
65 million
|
3
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
France
|
120 million
|
100 million
|
20 million
Kylian Mbappe Future
⏱ 90' Le but de @KMbappe pour le 2-0 ! ⚽️
📺 https://t.co/1DL7waZXZY Premium I Twitch I @beinsports_FR
➡️ https://t.co/RTU9zpg8yY#PSGHAC I 2-0 pic.twitter.com/x1hP6JVQhy
Mbappe can continue with the club and be an integral part of their project if he extends his current contract beyond its expiration in 2024. However, Mbappe has already conveyed to his current employers that he will not be exercising the potential option to extend his deal until 2025, regardless of the circumstances. At this point, Mbappe and Al Hilal have not yet engaged in direct discussions regarding a potential transfer, and PSG's acceptance of the move is contingent on Mbappe's decision.
Will it be a Record?
PSG smashed the world transfer record in 2017 when Neymar stormed in with a jaw-dropping $245 million deal. Following closely behind, Mbappe's switch from Monaco tallied just under $200 million, securing his second spot. If the French star decides to join Al Hilal for the mentioned figures, it would shatter records and become an unprecedented, seemingly untouchable deal – a distinction that could entice Mbappe. Despite already enjoying one of the highest athlete salaries worldwide, these wages would propel him to an entirely new echelon, demanding substantial commercial agreements to fully unleash their potential.
ALSO READ| FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Match Results, Goal Scorers, Group Standings and Points Table
ALSO READ| FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Schedule, Team Groups, Venue, Host and Where to Watch Live Matches