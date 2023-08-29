List Top 5 American Soccer Players in the World: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, And More

The United States will also be hosting the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Presently positioned as the 11th-ranked team globally, the men's national soccer team of the United States boasts an impressive array of adept individuals. These talents are currently honing their skills within the distinguished folds of prominent European clubs.

Here is a list of the top 5 Best American Soccer Players In The World

Christian Pulisic, a distinguished left inside forward, currently holds the esteemed title of being the most triumphant male player representing the United States. His remarkable journey led him from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in a high-profile transfer worth £58 million in 2019. With 124 appearances for the club under his belt, the 24-year-old athlete has netted an impressive 25 goals.

Pulisic, having honed his skills at Borussia Dortmund's esteemed academy, has elevated his status by clinching significant honors. Notably, he played a pivotal role in Chelsea's conquests of the 2021 UEFA Champions League, 2021 UEFA Super Cup, and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. Not content with club success alone, Pulisic also etched his name in history by securing the United States' victory in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico, contributing significantly to his nation's inaugural trophy triumph.

2. Weston McKennie

Full name Weston James Earl McKennie Date of birth August 28, 1998 (age 25) Place of birth Fort Lewis, Washington, United States Height 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) Position(s) Midfielder Current team Juventus Number 16 2004–2009 FC Phönix Otterbach 2009–2016 FC Dallas 2016–2017 Schalke 04 Years Team 2017–2021 Schalke 04 2020–2021 → Juventus (loan) 2021– Juventus 2023 → Leeds United (loan) 2013–2014 United States U17 2016 United States U19 2016 United States U20 2017– United States

Weston McKennie, a formidable box-to-box midfielder, has seamlessly integrated himself into the core ranks of Juventus since his transfer from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2020. Although his rise to prominence commenced in the Bundesliga, his growth has been nothing short of remarkable during his tenure in Serie A.

Beginning his journey as a youth player at FC Dallas, McKennie's prowess has been integral to securing victories such as the 2021 Coppa Italia and the 2020 Supercoppa Italiana. Additionally, his contributions played a pivotal role in the United States' triumph in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League.

3. Giovanni Reyna

Full name Giovanni Alejandro Reyna Date of birth November 13, 2002 (age 20) Place of birth Sunderland, England Height 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) Position(s) Attacking midfielder, winger Current team Borussia Dortmund Number 7 2015–2019 New York City FC 2019–2020 Borussia Dortmund Years Team 2020– Borussia Dortmund 2016–2017 United States U15 2017–2018 United States U16 2018–2019 United States U17 2020– United States

Giovanni Reyna, an astute and versatile offensive-minded midfielder, has solidified his position as a valuable asset for Borussia Dortmund, a club he has dutifully served since his emergence through the ranks. At the youthful age of 20, he boasts a commendable track record of 10 goals and 14 assists across 83 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Beginning his football education in New York City's academy, Reyna embarked on a transformative journey when he made the switch to Borussia Dortmund in 2019. His inaugural appearance in January 2020 paved the way for subsequent achievements, including Dortmund's acquisition of the 2021 DFB Pokal trophy and his integral role in the United States' conquest of the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League.

4. Brenden Aaronson

Full name Brenden Russell Aaronson Date of birth October 22, 2000 (age 22) Place of birth Medford, New Jersey, United States Height 5 ft 10 in (1.77 m) Position(s) Attacking midfielder, winger Current team Union Berlin (on loan from Leeds United) Number 7 2015–2018 Philadelphia Union Years Team 2017–2018 Bethlehem Steel FC 2019–2020 Philadelphia Union 2021–2022 Red Bull Salzburg 2022– Leeds United 2023– → Union Berlin (loan) 2015 United States U15 2019 United States U23 2020– United States

Brenden Aaronson, an illuminating attacking midfielder, transitioned to Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg in a summer move that commanded an approximate fee of £25 million. His talents have swiftly garnered him a position as a mainstay in the Elland Road lineup, evidenced by his one goal and one assist in seven Premier League starts.

Honing his skills in the Philadelphia Union Academy, Aaronson's impact reverberated far beyond his homeland. His fruitful year-and-a-half tenure in Salzburg yielded two Austrian Bundesliga titles and as many Austrian Cup trophies. In addition, his prowess played an instrumental role in the United States securing the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League crown.

5. Sergino Dest

Full name Sergiño Gianni Dest Date of birth November 3, 2000 (age 22) Place of birth Almere, Netherlands Height 5 ft 7 in (1.71 m) Position(s) Full-back Current team PSV (on loan from Barcelona) Number 8 2009–2012 Almere City 2012–2018 Ajax Years Team 2018–2020 Jong Ajax 2019–2020 Ajax 2020– Barcelona 2022–2023 → AC Milan (loan) 2023– → PSV (loan) 2016–2017 United States U17 2018–2019 United States U20 2019– United States

Sergino Dest, an adept right-back, embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining AC Milan on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona. The 21-year-old defender, seeking renewed purpose after struggling to cement his spot in Barcelona's first team, aims to redefine his trajectory at the esteemed San Siro. He has has contributed to AC Milan with five appearances in Serie A. He recently joined Philips Sport Vereniging, a Dutch soccer club in Netherlands.

A graduate of the prestigious Ajax, Dest's achievements resonate across prestigious competitions. His triumphs include the 2019 Johan Cruyff Shield and the 2021 Copa del Rey. Furthermore, his pivotal role in the United States' victory in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League showcases his commitment to both club and national success.

