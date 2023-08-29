Quick Links

List Of Top 5 American Soccer Players

Presently positioned as the 11th-ranked team globally, the men's national soccer team of the United States boasts an impressive array of adept individuals. These talents are currently honing their skills within the distinguished folds of prominent European clubs.

List Top 5 American Soccer Players in the World: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, And More

The United States will also be hosting the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Presently positioned as the 11th-ranked team globally, the men's national soccer team of the United States boasts an impressive array of adept individuals. These talents are currently honing their skills within the distinguished folds of prominent European clubs.

Here is a list of the top 5 Best American Soccer Players In The World

List Of Top 5 American Players

1. Christian Pulisic

List Top 5 American Soccer Players in the World: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, And More

Full name

Christian Mate Pulisic

Date of birth

September 18, 1998 (age 24)

Place of birth

Hershey, Pennsylvania, United States

Height

5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)

Position(s)

Attacking midfielder, winger

Current team

AC Milan

Number

11

Youth career

  

2005–2006

Brackley Town

2006–2007

Michigan Rush

2008–2015

PA Classics

2015–2016

Borussia Dortmund

Years

Team

2016–2019

Borussia Dortmund

2019–2023

Chelsea

2019

→ Borussia Dortmund (loan)

2023–

AC Milan

International career‡

  

2012–2013

United States U15

2013–2015

United States U17

2016–

United States

Christian Pulisic, a distinguished left inside forward, currently holds the esteemed title of being the most triumphant male player representing the United States. His remarkable journey led him from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in a high-profile transfer worth £58 million in 2019. With 124 appearances for the club under his belt, the 24-year-old athlete has netted an impressive 25 goals.

Pulisic, having honed his skills at Borussia Dortmund's esteemed academy, has elevated his status by clinching significant honors. Notably, he played a pivotal role in Chelsea's conquests of the 2021 UEFA Champions League, 2021 UEFA Super Cup, and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. Not content with club success alone, Pulisic also etched his name in history by securing the United States' victory in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico, contributing significantly to his nation's inaugural trophy triumph.

2. Weston McKennie

List Top 5 American Soccer Players in the World: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, And More

Full name

Weston James Earl McKennie

Date of birth

August 28, 1998 (age 25)

Place of birth

Fort Lewis, Washington, United States

Height

6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)

Position(s)

Midfielder

Current team

Juventus

Number

16

2004–2009

FC Phönix Otterbach

2009–2016

FC Dallas

2016–2017

Schalke 04

Years

Team

2017–2021

Schalke 04

2020–2021

→ Juventus (loan)

2021–

Juventus

2023

→ Leeds United (loan)

2013–2014

United States U17

2016

United States U19

2016

United States U20

2017–

United States

Weston McKennie, a formidable box-to-box midfielder, has seamlessly integrated himself into the core ranks of Juventus since his transfer from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2020. Although his rise to prominence commenced in the Bundesliga, his growth has been nothing short of remarkable during his tenure in Serie A.

Beginning his journey as a youth player at FC Dallas, McKennie's prowess has been integral to securing victories such as the 2021 Coppa Italia and the 2020 Supercoppa Italiana. Additionally, his contributions played a pivotal role in the United States' triumph in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League.

3. Giovanni Reyna

List Top 5 American Soccer Players in the World: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, And More

Full name

Giovanni Alejandro Reyna

Date of birth

November 13, 2002 (age 20)

Place of birth

Sunderland, England

Height

6 ft 1 in (1.85 m)

Position(s)

Attacking midfielder, winger

Current team

Borussia Dortmund

Number

7

2015–2019

New York City FC

2019–2020

Borussia Dortmund

Years

Team

2020–

Borussia Dortmund

2016–2017

United States U15

2017–2018

United States U16

2018–2019

United States U17

2020–

United States

Giovanni Reyna, an astute and versatile offensive-minded midfielder, has solidified his position as a valuable asset for Borussia Dortmund, a club he has dutifully served since his emergence through the ranks. At the youthful age of 20, he boasts a commendable track record of 10 goals and 14 assists across 83 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Beginning his football education in New York City's academy, Reyna embarked on a transformative journey when he made the switch to Borussia Dortmund in 2019. His inaugural appearance in January 2020 paved the way for subsequent achievements, including Dortmund's acquisition of the 2021 DFB Pokal trophy and his integral role in the United States' conquest of the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League.

4. Brenden Aaronson

List Top 5 American Soccer Players in the World: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, And More

Full name

Brenden Russell Aaronson

Date of birth

October 22, 2000 (age 22)

Place of birth

Medford, New Jersey, United States

Height

5 ft 10 in (1.77 m)

Position(s)

Attacking midfielder, winger

Current team 

Union Berlin (on loan from Leeds United)

Number

7

2015–2018

Philadelphia Union

Years

Team

2017–2018

Bethlehem Steel FC

2019–2020

Philadelphia Union

2021–2022

Red Bull Salzburg

2022–

Leeds United

2023–

→ Union Berlin (loan)

2015

United States U15

2019

United States U23

2020–

United States

Brenden Aaronson, an illuminating attacking midfielder, transitioned to Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg in a summer move that commanded an approximate fee of £25 million. His talents have swiftly garnered him a position as a mainstay in the Elland Road lineup, evidenced by his one goal and one assist in seven Premier League starts.

Honing his skills in the Philadelphia Union Academy, Aaronson's impact reverberated far beyond his homeland. His fruitful year-and-a-half tenure in Salzburg yielded two Austrian Bundesliga titles and as many Austrian Cup trophies. In addition, his prowess played an instrumental role in the United States securing the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League crown.

5. Sergino Dest

List Top 5 American Soccer Players in the World: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, And More

Full name

Sergiño Gianni Dest

Date of birth

November 3, 2000 (age 22)

Place of birth

Almere, Netherlands

Height

5 ft 7 in (1.71 m)

Position(s)

Full-back

Current team

PSV

(on loan from Barcelona)

Number

8

2009–2012

Almere City

2012–2018

Ajax

Years

Team

2018–2020

Jong Ajax

2019–2020

Ajax

2020–

Barcelona

2022–2023

→ AC Milan (loan)

2023–

→ PSV (loan)

2016–2017

United States U17

2018–2019

United States U20

2019–

United States

Sergino Dest, an adept right-back, embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining AC Milan on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona. The 21-year-old defender, seeking renewed purpose after struggling to cement his spot in Barcelona's first team, aims to redefine his trajectory at the esteemed San Siro. He has has contributed to AC Milan with five appearances in Serie A. He recently joined Philips Sport Vereniging, a Dutch soccer club in Netherlands.

A graduate of the prestigious Ajax, Dest's achievements resonate across prestigious competitions. His triumphs include the 2019 Johan Cruyff Shield and the 2021 Copa del Rey. Furthermore, his pivotal role in the United States' victory in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League showcases his commitment to both club and national success.

