List Top 5 American Soccer Players in the World: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, And More

The United States will also be hosting the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Presently positioned as the 11th-ranked team globally, the men's national soccer team of the United States boasts an impressive array of adept individuals. These talents are currently honing their skills within the distinguished folds of prominent European clubs.
Here is a list of the top 5 Best American Soccer Players In The World
List Of Top 5 American Players
1. Christian Pulisic
|
Full name
|
Christian Mate Pulisic
|
Date of birth
|
September 18, 1998 (age 24)
|
Place of birth
|
Hershey, Pennsylvania, United States
|
Height
|
5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)
|
Position(s)
|
Attacking midfielder, winger
|
Current team
|
AC Milan
|
Number
|
11
|
Youth career
|
2005–2006
|
Brackley Town
|
2006–2007
|
Michigan Rush
|
2008–2015
|
PA Classics
|
2015–2016
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Years
|
Team
|
2016–2019
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2019–2023
|
Chelsea
|
2019
|
→ Borussia Dortmund (loan)
|
2023–
|
AC Milan
|
International career‡
|
2012–2013
|
United States U15
|
2013–2015
|
United States U17
|
2016–
|
United States
Christian Pulisic, a distinguished left inside forward, currently holds the esteemed title of being the most triumphant male player representing the United States. His remarkable journey led him from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in a high-profile transfer worth £58 million in 2019. With 124 appearances for the club under his belt, the 24-year-old athlete has netted an impressive 25 goals.
@cpulisic_10 is ready to represent 🇺🇸🏆
New Christian Pulisic collection, available now on https://t.co/7VmQXEE1hm. pic.twitter.com/wgnoDxhEnl
Pulisic, having honed his skills at Borussia Dortmund's esteemed academy, has elevated his status by clinching significant honors. Notably, he played a pivotal role in Chelsea's conquests of the 2021 UEFA Champions League, 2021 UEFA Super Cup, and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. Not content with club success alone, Pulisic also etched his name in history by securing the United States' victory in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico, contributing significantly to his nation's inaugural trophy triumph.
2. Weston McKennie
|
Full name
|
Weston James Earl McKennie
|
Date of birth
|
August 28, 1998 (age 25)
|
Place of birth
|
Fort Lewis, Washington, United States
|
Height
|
6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)
|
Position(s)
|
Midfielder
|
Current team
|
Juventus
|
Number
|
16
|
2004–2009
|
FC Phönix Otterbach
|
2009–2016
|
FC Dallas
|
2016–2017
|
Schalke 04
|
Years
|
Team
|
2017–2021
|
Schalke 04
|
2020–2021
|
→ Juventus (loan)
|
2021–
|
Juventus
|
2023
|
→ Leeds United (loan)
|
2013–2014
|
United States U17
|
2016
|
United States U19
|
2016
|
United States U20
|
2017–
|
United States
Weston McKennie, a formidable box-to-box midfielder, has seamlessly integrated himself into the core ranks of Juventus since his transfer from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2020. Although his rise to prominence commenced in the Bundesliga, his growth has been nothing short of remarkable during his tenure in Serie A.
𝚈𝚘𝚞 𝚏𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚑, 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚕𝚘𝚜𝚎! 😅@WMckennie ⚔️ @locamanuel73 pic.twitter.com/ON1XyVBDFj — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) July 20, 2023
Beginning his journey as a youth player at FC Dallas, McKennie's prowess has been integral to securing victories such as the 2021 Coppa Italia and the 2020 Supercoppa Italiana. Additionally, his contributions played a pivotal role in the United States' triumph in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League.
3. Giovanni Reyna
|
Full name
|
Giovanni Alejandro Reyna
|
Date of birth
|
November 13, 2002 (age 20)
|
Place of birth
|
Sunderland, England
|
Height
|
6 ft 1 in (1.85 m)
|
Position(s)
|
Attacking midfielder, winger
|
Current team
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Number
|
7
|
2015–2019
|
New York City FC
|
2019–2020
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Years
|
Team
|
2020–
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2016–2017
|
United States U15
|
2017–2018
|
United States U16
|
2018–2019
|
United States U17
|
2020–
|
United States
Giovanni Reyna, an astute and versatile offensive-minded midfielder, has solidified his position as a valuable asset for Borussia Dortmund, a club he has dutifully served since his emergence through the ranks. At the youthful age of 20, he boasts a commendable track record of 10 goals and 14 assists across 83 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.
What’s good, Gio 👋 pic.twitter.com/Z7xwh4i4tz — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 24, 2023
Beginning his football education in New York City's academy, Reyna embarked on a transformative journey when he made the switch to Borussia Dortmund in 2019. His inaugural appearance in January 2020 paved the way for subsequent achievements, including Dortmund's acquisition of the 2021 DFB Pokal trophy and his integral role in the United States' conquest of the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League.
4. Brenden Aaronson
|
Full name
|
Brenden Russell Aaronson
|
Date of birth
|
October 22, 2000 (age 22)
|
Place of birth
|
Medford, New Jersey, United States
|
Height
|
5 ft 10 in (1.77 m)
|
Position(s)
|
Attacking midfielder, winger
|
Current team
|
Union Berlin (on loan from Leeds United)
|
Number
|
7
|
2015–2018
|
Philadelphia Union
|
Years
|
Team
|
2017–2018
|
Bethlehem Steel FC
|
2019–2020
|
Philadelphia Union
|
2021–2022
|
Red Bull Salzburg
|
2022–
|
Leeds United
|
2023–
|
→ Union Berlin (loan)
|
2015
|
United States U15
|
2019
|
United States U23
|
2020–
|
United States
Brenden Aaronson, an illuminating attacking midfielder, transitioned to Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg in a summer move that commanded an approximate fee of £25 million. His talents have swiftly garnered him a position as a mainstay in the Elland Road lineup, evidenced by his one goal and one assist in seven Premier League starts.
just DIRTY 😲#DOOP | @aaronsonbrenden pic.twitter.com/6gcO7X08PO — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) September 1, 2019
Honing his skills in the Philadelphia Union Academy, Aaronson's impact reverberated far beyond his homeland. His fruitful year-and-a-half tenure in Salzburg yielded two Austrian Bundesliga titles and as many Austrian Cup trophies. In addition, his prowess played an instrumental role in the United States securing the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League crown.
5. Sergino Dest
|
Full name
|
Sergiño Gianni Dest
|
Date of birth
|
November 3, 2000 (age 22)
|
Place of birth
|
Almere, Netherlands
|
Height
|
5 ft 7 in (1.71 m)
|
Position(s)
|
Full-back
|
Current team
|
PSV
(on loan from Barcelona)
|
Number
|
8
|
2009–2012
|
Almere City
|
2012–2018
|
Ajax
|
Years
|
Team
|
2018–2020
|
Jong Ajax
|
2019–2020
|
Ajax
|
2020–
|
Barcelona
|
2022–2023
|
→ AC Milan (loan)
|
2023–
|
→ PSV (loan)
|
2016–2017
|
United States U17
|
2018–2019
|
United States U20
|
2019–
|
United States
Sergino Dest, an adept right-back, embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining AC Milan on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona. The 21-year-old defender, seeking renewed purpose after struggling to cement his spot in Barcelona's first team, aims to redefine his trajectory at the esteemed San Siro. He has has contributed to AC Milan with five appearances in Serie A. He recently joined Philips Sport Vereniging, a Dutch soccer club in Netherlands.
He arrives! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VFUArux6ko — PSV (@PSV) August 21, 2023
A graduate of the prestigious Ajax, Dest's achievements resonate across prestigious competitions. His triumphs include the 2019 Johan Cruyff Shield and the 2021 Copa del Rey. Furthermore, his pivotal role in the United States' victory in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League showcases his commitment to both club and national success.
