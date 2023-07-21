Major League Soccer stands as a men's professional soccer league officially sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation, signifying the pinnacle of the sport within the United States. The league boasts a total of 29 teams—26 in the U.S. and 3 in Canada—since the 2023 season. The league's headquarters are firmly based in Midtown Manhattan, epitomizing its central hub of operations.

Explanation : Major League Soccer was founded on December 17, 1993, and played its inaugural season in 1996.







What is the current format of the MLS Cup Playoffs?

a) Single elimination & Best-of-three series

b) Best-of-three series

c) Round-robin format

Answer: a

Explanation: Ahead of the 2023 season, the league has announced a new postseason format and the schedule for this year's playoffs. The format combines the recent single-elimination setup and the past best-of-three system to create a postseason that will feature up to 24 total matches, up from 12 in 2022.







Which team has won the most MLS Cup championships as of 2023?

a) LA Galaxy

b) Seattle Sounders FC

c) D.C. United

Answer: a

Explanation: As of 2021, LA Galaxy has won the most MLS Cup championships, with a total of five titles (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, and 2014).







In which city is the team "Atlanta United FC" based?

a) Atlanta, Georgia

b) Los Angeles, California

c) Seattle, Washington

Answer: a

Explanation: Atlanta United FC is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and was established in 2014. They joined MLS in 2017 and quickly became one of the league's successful teams.

Also Read - Major League Cricket 2023 to Usher in New Era of Cricket in the US, Check Full Schedule, Tickets and Teams







What is the "Designated Player Rule" in MLS?

a) A rule allowing teams to sign players from outside the USA without counting towards the salary cap.

b) A rule that designates a special player on the team to wear the captain's armband.

c) A rule allowing teams to have a larger squad than other leagues.

Answer: a

Explanation: The "Designated Player Rule," often referred to as the "DP Rule" or "Beckham Rule," allows MLS teams to sign up to three players whose salaries exceed the team's salary cap. It was introduced in 2007 to attract high-profile international players.









Which club holds the record for the highest average attendance in a single MLS season?

a) Seattle Sounders FC

b) Atlanta United FC

c) Toronto FC

Answer: b

Explanation: Atlanta United FC dominates with the highest average attendance among all MLS teams, commanding an impressive 47,116 fans, closely followed by Charlotte FC and Seattle Sounders FC.







Also Check - Top 10 Highest Goal Scorers In Football (Soccer)

Which country has produced the most MLS Golden Boot winners?

a) United States

b) England

c) Argentina

Answer: c

Explanation: The United States has produced the most MLS Golden Boot winners. The MLS Golden Boot is awarded annually to the top goal scorer in the league during the regular season.