Major League Cricket 2023 to Usher in New Era of Cricket in the US, Check Full Schedule, Tickets and Teams

The Major League Cricket (MLC) has secured significant funding and backing from major cricketing organizations, including four IPL owners or co-owners and two Australian states. This has added to the league's credibility and helped to attract some of the biggest names in cricket to the inaugural season. The squad lists are stacked, with more than 30 IPL players involved, and players will earn up to $175,000 for two-and-a-half weeks of work.

Major League Cricket (MLC) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in the United States. It is the first long-term professional T20 league in the US and is sanctioned by USA Cricket. The inaugural season of MLC is scheduled to take place from July 13 to 30, 2023, with six teams competing. The MLC has been in the works for several years and is backed by some of the biggest names in cricket. The league's investors include the likes of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and American Cricket Enterprises (ACE).

The teams will play a total of 19 games including the finals. The league will be played in a single round-robin format, with each team playing each other once. The top four teams will then progress to the playoffs, which will consist of two semi-finals and a final.

For those seeking an enhanced experience and a respite from the heat, we offer exclusive 'Platinum Tickets' that grant access to an air-conditioned lounge equipped with a Sports Bar & Grille. To ensure the utmost convenience, your tickets can be easily added to your Apple or Android wallets for seamless scanning. Alternatively, you may choose to use the barcode provided in the confirmation email on your mobile device or opt for a physical printout of the ticket.

You have the convenient option of purchasing tickets for Major League Cricket 2023 online, either through the league website or the MLC Ticket Portal. Ticket prices for the thrilling matches held at the Grand Prairie Stadium and Church Street Park start at $30 and $15 respectively for a single match. If you're planning to attend with a group of 15 people or more, special arrangements can be made by contacting our dedicated logistics department at tickets@majorleaguecricket.com .

Major League Cricket 2023 Teams

Major League Cricket 2023 has attracted significant attention and investment, with four out of the six teams being owned by esteemed franchise owners from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ownership of LA Knight Riders, MI Knight Riders, and Texas Super Kings is a clear indicator of their IPL counterparts. The renowned IPL franchises have extended their reach to Major League Cricket, bringing their expertise and resources to the league. Additionally, the Seattle Orcas are under the ownership of the GMR Group, who also co-own the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. These established groups have further expanded their presence by venturing into other T20 leagues, showcasing their commitment to the sport.

Such ownership associations raise the stakes and intensify the competition within Major League Cricket. The experience and strategic acumen brought by these IPL franchise owners promise to add a new dimension to the league's dynamics.

However, it's not just IPL connections that shape the team ownership landscape. The Washington Freedom, owned by Indian-American entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, brings a fresh perspective to the league as they have forged a high-performance partnership with Cricket New South Wales, further strengthening their position. The San Francisco Unicorns, on the other hand, are owned by Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan and have wisely partnered with Cricket Victoria for their inaugural season, establishing themselves as serious contenders.

Major League Cricket Where to Watch

Live abroad and still want to watch #MLC2023?! We’ve got you covered! https://t.co/9VeI3SvA6i — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 12, 2023

In the United States and Canada, the broadcasting rights for the event reside with Willow TV. In India, the coverage can be found on Sports18 and Jio. For Australian viewers, MLC will be broadcasted on Fox, while the Caribbean audience can tune in to SportsMax. In New Zealand, the event will be available on SKY NZ, while in Pakistan, A Sports will provide the coverage. South African viewers can catch the event on SuperSport, and in the United Kingdom, BT Sport will be the designated broadcaster.

The 2023 Major League Cricket season unites six teams, each possessing unique ownership and strategic partnerships. Four of the teams are led by IPL franchise owners, who contribute their expertise and resources to the league's advantage. The Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns have established high-performance partnerships with Cricket New South Wales and Cricket Victoria, respectively.

As the matches commence, fans can anticipate captivating encounters as these teams compete on the cricket field, demonstrating their skills and striving for the esteemed championship title. Ensure your presence at this historic moment for cricket in the United States by obtaining your tickets to experience the Major League Cricket action firsthand.

