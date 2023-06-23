The English Premier League (EPL), officially known as The Football Association Premier League Limited, stands as the top tier within the English football league system. Comprising 20 clubs, this league functions through a promotion and relegation structure in conjunction with the English Football League (EFL).

The seasons typically span from August to May, during which each team engages in 38 matches against all other teams, both at home and away venues. While the majority of games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday afternoons, there are occasional weekday evening fixtures as well.

Quiz on English Premier League

1. Which team holds the record for the most EPL titles?

a. Manchester United

b. Liverpool

c. Chelsea

d. Arsenal

Answer: a

Explanation: The correct answer is Manchester United. They have won the EPL title 13 times, making them the most successful team in the league's history. All of the titles were won under the manager, Alex Ferguson.

2. Who is the all-time leading goal scorer in the EPL?

a. Thierry Henry

b. Alan Shearer

c. Wayne Rooney

d. Sergio Agüero

Answer: b

Explanation: The correct answer is Alan Shearer. He scored 260 goals during his career in the Premier League, setting a record that still stands today and played his last game in 2006.

3. Which team won the very first Premier League season in 1992-1993?

a. Manchester United

b. Arsenal

c. Blackburn Rovers

d. Chelsea

Answer: c

Explanation: Manchester United won their first league championship in over 26 years in the inaugural season of the Premier League.

4. Who is the manager of Manchester City as of 2023?

a. Jurgen Klopp

b. Pep Guardiola

c. Jose Mourinho

d. Thomas Tuchel

Answer: b

Explanation: The correct answer is Pep Guardiola. Guardiola has been the manager of Manchester City since 2016 and has achieved tremendous success, including multiple Premier League titles.

5. Which team famously went unbeaten throughout the entire 2003-2004 Premier League season?

a. Manchester United

b. Arsenal

c. Chelsea

d. Liverpool

Answer: b

Explanation: The correct answer is Arsenal. Coached by Arsène Wenger, Arsenal's team, known as "The Invincibles," was the first team ever to do so in a 38-game league season.

6. Which team has the most consecutive Premier League seasons in the top 4?

a. Arsenal

b. Manchester United

c. Chelsea

d. Liverpool

Answer: b.

Manchester United has the most consecutive Premier League seasons in the top 4 with 27. They even won the Premier League a staggering 13 times.

7. Which stadium has the largest seating capacity in the EPL?

a. Old Trafford

b. Anfield

c. Emirates Stadium

d. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Answer: a

Explanation: The correct answer is Old Trafford. Manchester United's home ground has a seating capacity of 74,310 spectators, making it the largest stadium in the EPL.

8. Who is the youngest player to score a goal in the Premier League?

a. Wayne Rooney

b. James Vaughan

c. James Milner

d. Ryan Sessegnon

Answer: b

Explanation: The correct answer is James Vaughan. Vaughan scored his first Premier League goal for Everton against Crystal Place at the age of 16 years, 08 months and 27 days, becoming the youngest goal scorer in Premier League history.

9. Which team has the longest unbeaten run in Premier League history?

a. Arsenal

b. Chelsea

c. Manchester City

d. Liverpool

Answer: a

Explanation: Arsenal has the longest unbeaten run in Premier League history with 49 games. They achieved this feat between 2003 and 2004.

10. Who holds the record for the fastest hat trick in the EPL?

a. Robin van Persie

b. Sadio Mané

c. Sergio Agüero

d. Alan Shearer

Answer: b

Explanation: The correct answer is Sadio Mané. He scored a hat trick in 2 minutes and 56 seconds helping his side, Southampton to win 6-1.

