Ever wondered what could be the length of the longest possible mullet? Well, it is 5 feet and 8 inches, to be precise.
While many struggle to grow their hair length, Tami Manis is a happy US woman who not only has a long mullet, but her long mullet has also won the record of the longest female mullet in the world. The 58-year-old's long mullet measures 5 feet 8 inches, which is approximately 173 centimeters.
As per the Guinness World Records, Tami Manis last chopped the back of her hair in the year 1990 on February 9.
In a video posted by Guinness World Records, the lady expressed by saying “A lot of people just notice it when I turn around, so most of the time it’s like they don’t realize how long my hair is until they look at the backside.”
What inspired Manis to grow the long mullet?
Tami Manis expressed that she was inspired to grow a long mullet after watching "Voices Carry", a music video by Til Tuesday. She expressed that the girl had a long rat tail, and it was then that she wanted one too.
The lady cut her mullet in November 1989. However, she immediately regretted it. She then took the decision to grow it out again in the following year. It was after this decision that the Tennessee resident never looked back, and finally created a record.
It is definitely not easy to manage such a long mullet. Tami Manis expresses that she usually keeps her long mullet braided. When she rides her motorbike, she tucks the tail in her pocket for ease.
Once a week, a friend of Manis braids her hair. The mullet tied in a braid remains like that until the Manis washes it again. She stated that she dries the mullet with paper towels because if she does not do that, it would remain wet almost all the time.
What does the record mean for Manis?
For Tami Manis, the record has given her the chance to be recognized by people even more. Her long mullet has always gained popularity and has often become a good conversation among family and friends.
Last year, Tami Manis secured the second position in the "Femullet" division of the US Mullet Championships 2022. She received a $300 prize for the same. This experience inspired her to apply for the Guinness World Record.
The lady went through a long process to reach here. One of these tasks was to film her long hair to showcase its length. Manis got a package on her front porch that told her about the official record.
“When I opened it, I thought, ‘This is amazing,’” the lady expressed.
