Tami Manis, a US woman is celebrating her hair after her long mullet became the longest female mullet in the whole wide world. Here is everything you need to know about the lady and her mullet.

Ever wondered what could be the length of the longest possible mullet? Well, it is 5 feet and 8 inches, to be precise. While many struggle to grow their hair length, Tami Manis is a happy US woman who not only has a long mullet, but her long mullet has also won the record of the longest female mullet in the world. The 58-year-old's long mullet measures 5 feet 8 inches, which is approximately 173 centimeters.

As per the Guinness World Records, Tami Manis last chopped the back of her hair in the year 1990 on February 9. In a video posted by Guinness World Records, the lady expressed by saying “A lot of people just notice it when I turn around, so most of the time it’s like they don’t realize how long my hair is until they look at the backside.”

What inspired Manis to grow the long mullet? Tami Manis expressed that she was inspired to grow a long mullet after watching "Voices Carry", a music video by Til Tuesday. She expressed that the girl had a long rat tail, and it was then that she wanted one too.

The lady cut her mullet in November 1989. However, she immediately regretted it. She then took the decision to grow it out again in the following year. It was after this decision that the Tennessee resident never looked back, and finally created a record. It is definitely not easy to manage such a long mullet. Tami Manis expresses that she usually keeps her long mullet braided. When she rides her motorbike, she tucks the tail in her pocket for ease.