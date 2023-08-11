Virgin Galactic is elated to send its very first tourists passengers into the space. Here are all the points you need to know

Three passengers, out of which one is a teenager, were sent to the weightlessness of space by Virgin Galactic. This is an incredibly proud moment for the organization. Here are the details of the three proud passengers, their spaceflight, and how they managed the tickets.

Recently on Thursday, Virgin Galactic proudly rocketed its very first tourist passengers into space. This was actually the bright end of around 20 long years of commercial pursuit. Keisha Schahaff, her daughter Anastasia Mayers, and Jon Goodwin were the three passengers who proudly swayed gravity-free with the help of the Virgin spacecraft around 45 minutes post taking off.

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic announcer expressed by saying, "They are officially astronauts", when the spacecraft rose to 80 kilometers in altitude. This is the level where the gravity of the planet is at its minimal level and the edge of the space is touched. Knowing spaceflight better The spaceflights of Virgin Galactic are all about a huge twin-fuselage carrier aircraft. This takes the flight through a runway. It then reaches some altitude and then drops a rocket-powered spaceplane. It is this spaceplane that then reaches high into space.

Just a few minutes after piercing into the space, the craft started to descend. It then managed a safe landing at the very same runway they took off from in New Mexico.