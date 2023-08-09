What does the huge cosmic "Question Mark" captured in Deep-Space by NASA's telescope mean?

Here comes yet another astonishing piece of news from the cosmos. NASA is shocked by the recently discovered mysterious question mark that is shining bright in space. The question mark itself is bringing up a myriad of questions in the minds of researchers. The mark was seen in a high-resolution infrared image brought by James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The image was released on 26th June. The image captured by James Webb Space Telescope gives one a detailed view at Herbig-Haro 46-47, a strange pair of actively created stars, in the Vela Constellation, situated at 1,470 light years from our planet.

The stars appeared like an orange-white splotch. A disk of dust and gas surrounds the stars. This disk further adds to the mass of the stars. The strange huge question mark Till now, it is not clear what the object in the shape of the question mark might be, however, scientists are of the view that the red color of the question mark and its distorted shape might also be a faraway galaxy or actually a pair of interacting galaxies.

“It is probably a distant galaxy, or potentially interacting galaxies (their interactions may have caused the distorted question mark shape)," said the Space Telescope Science Institute representatives. As per the reports, it may be the very first incidence of astronomers to spot a question mark in the cosmos. The color of the object is red, which implied that no matter what the object is, it is actually very far.