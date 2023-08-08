Good news for everyone waiting for the restoration of contact between NASA and Voyager 2. Thankfully, NASA picks up a signal from Voyager 2, which proved as a strong ray of hope. Thankfully, the contact between NASA and Voyager 2 has been successful. Here is the full story of how the communication between NASA and Voyager 2 got re-established.

Communication has been restored by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft with mission control post a period of ice between the two. Launched in the 1970s for the purpose of diving deep into the depths of the waters, the historic probe got from the ground team an interstellar "shout" across an astonishing distance of approximately 12.3 billion miles. The signal instructed the spacecraft to switch its antenna towards the Earth, thereby reestablishing the connection with the mission control. While there were weeks of sheer silence, now came the communication. This connection thus formed can be seen as an important achievement for the Voyager 2 mission. This communication makes monitoring continuation and data transmission from the space exploration probe possible.

The restoration of communication The restoration of contact of the NASA Voyager 2 can be seen as the epitome of excellent determination and engineering. All communication with the spacecraft was lost last month. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of NASA saw great challenges to restore contact with the probe. It is interesting to note that the probe has been exploring space for a period of 46 years. ALSO READ: What Is NASA’s New Streaming Service?

The signal The signal was not loud, but rather quite faint, but for scientists who have been working hard to restore the connection for a long period of time, this faint signal was more than enough to give them hope. The Deep Space Network (abbreviated as DSN) is a network of huge radio antennas. The DSN thankfully detected a very faint signal. The signal was not robust enough to extract the desired information, but it gave a tiny ray of hope to NASA. On July 21, the spacecraft's antenna had been tilted for no more than just 2 degrees away from Earth, which led to the communication breakdown. The next step: Transmitting the command message It was not easy for the Deep Space Network radio dish, Canberra, Australia, to send to Voyager 2 a smartly crafted message, with the hope that the message would not only successfully reach the craft, but also command it to rectify its antenna orientation. However, this was definitely not an easy thing to expect. The spacecraft was situated billions of miles away in the solar system.