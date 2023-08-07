What is the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024?

Recently, on July 14, 2023, the National Defense Authorization for Fiscal Year 2024 was passed by the House of Representatives. The bill was put forward in the United States Congress. It seeks to redefine the United States military budget for the year 2024. Every Congress chamber proposed a version of the National Defense Authorization Act. On July 14, 2023, the House assented and passed its version through a vote of 219-210. On July 27, 2023, the Senate passed their version, i.e. S.2226 through a vote of 86-11. On the very same day, the Senate was received by the House the latter's version. The State then took the decision to reconcile and go ahead with the version of the House. On July 27, 2023, it then passed the version through unanimous consent.

The provisions of the bill

The bill comes with not one but a myriad of provisions. For the starters, the bill seeks to abolish the ordinary Space Force entity. The rationale behind is to welcome enhanced flexibility for the Space Force by means of switching to "full-time" or "sustained duty" from "active duty". It is important to note that this particular change will not be applicable to other armed services, but will only be limited to the Space Force.