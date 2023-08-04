Who is Alexei Navalny? The man who is sentenced to 19 more years in jail by a Russian court?

Alexei Navalny is one of the most prominent Russian leaders and a strong critic of Putin. Today, the man was sentenced to nineteen more years in prison by a Russian court.

At present, the man is incarcerated in Penal Colony No 6 at Melekhovo. The place is around 240 km east of Moscow. Let us know the man better.

A former lawyer

Alexei Navalny is a former lawyer who gained popularity through his blogs that talked about massive corruption in Russia. He is of the view and says often that the country is governed by "crooks and thieves".

In December 2011, massive demonstrations against Putin arose. At that time, Alexei Navalny was among the first protest leaders convicted. In the year 2013, the man became the mayor of Moscow with 27 percent of the votes in spite of getting negligible state media coverage. Since then, Navalny has been barred on multiple grounds.

In an interview, Navalny stated that “Corruption is the foundation of contemporary Russia, it is the foundation of Mr. Putin’s political power.”

The man has always been saying that it is quite possible for Russia to experience seismic political turmoil. This may also include revolution as he expresses that Putin has constructed a brittle framework of personal rule that is resilient to corruption in the country.

On the eve of the verdict, the man expressed by saying, “Please consider and realize that by jailing hundreds, Putin is trying to intimidate millions.”

