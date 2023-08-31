Georgia Officially Declares The Month Of October As The "Hindu Heritage Month". Here's All You Need To Know

The US state of Georgia officially designates the month of October as "Hindu Heritage Month". The intent behind the move is to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the contributions of the Hindu-American community within the state. According to PTI, Brian Kemp, Georgia's Governor issued a proclamation that declared the month of October as the one to celebrate the "Hindu heritage". The proclamations issued by the Governor stated that the focus of the celebration would be on the vast spiritual traditions and enormous culture of the Hindu heritage deeply embedded in India.

Contributions of the Hindu Heritage Culture

The proclamation came forward on August 23. It stated that "The vibrant Hindu American community has contributed tremendously to the vitality of the State of Georgia by enriching the lives of its citizens."