Quick Links

Georgia Officially Declares The Month Of October As The "Hindu Heritage Month". Here's All You Need To Know

The month of October is declared as the "Hindu Heritage Month" by the state of Georgia. The US state of Georgia acknowledges and appreciates the Hindu community for its enormous contributions to human societies. Here is all you need to know about the move by Georgia.

Astha Pasricha
By Astha Pasricha
Aug 31, 2023, 16:17 EDT
Georgia Officially Declares The Month Of October As The "Hindu Heritage Month". Here's All You Need To Know
Georgia Officially Declares The Month Of October As The "Hindu Heritage Month". Here's All You Need To Know

The US state of Georgia officially designates the month of October as "Hindu Heritage Month". The intent behind the move is to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the contributions of the Hindu-American community within the state. According to PTI, Brian Kemp, Georgia's Governor issued a proclamation that declared the month of October as the one to celebrate the "Hindu heritage". The proclamations issued by the Governor stated that the focus of the celebration would be on the vast spiritual traditions and enormous culture of the Hindu heritage deeply embedded in India.

Contributions of the Hindu Heritage Culture

The proclamation came forward on August 23. It stated that "The vibrant Hindu American community has contributed tremendously to the vitality of the State of Georgia by enriching the lives of its citizens."

Some time ago, the Assembly of the state passed a resolution that condemned Hinduphobia. The resolution made Georgia the very first American state to move with legislative measures against anti-Hindu bigotry.

While on one side the resolution condemns Hinduphobia, on the other side it acknowledges the contributions of the Hindu community such as Ayurveda, food, meditation, music, arts, and Yoga. It appreciates the fact that these elements have aided in enhancing and enriching the American society's culture and have contributed to adding value to the lives of its people.

ALSO READ: When is Labor Day 2023? Is It a Federal Holiday, Know Details here

How did the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), the Hindu advocacy group react?

The decision by Georgia was welcomed wholeheartedly by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA). The Hindu advocacy group showered its gratitude to Governor Kemp for recognizing the contributions of the Hindu community to so many spheres.

The group showcased its gratitude on X, formerly Twitter.

— CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America) (@CoHNAOfficial) August 30, 2023

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept