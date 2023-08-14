Fani Willis is an American attorney. As the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, she is the very first woman to hold the office. Early Life Fani Willis was born in the year 1971 in Inglewood, California. When Willis was very young, in her first grade, her family shifted to Washington, D.C. Her father was a criminal defense attorney and a member of the Black Panthers. Fani Willis's parents got separated through a divorce. That is when her mother shifted to California again. Fani Wllis stayed mostly with her father.

Education As far as education Fani Willis is concerned, she studied at Howard University in the field of political science. She graduated with distinction in the year 1993. Next, Fani Willis went to attend the Emory University School of Law and shifted to Atlanta. She graduated with a Juris Doctor in the year 1996. Fani Willis served as a prosecutor in the Fulton County district attorney's office for sixteen long years. The case of the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal was one of her most prominent cases. In the year 2018, she moved to private practice.