James Edward Harden is a professional American basketball sportsperson of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The player is widely known as one of the best shooting guards and scorers in the history of the National Basketball Association. In the year 2021, Harden was honored as the greatest basketball player of all time.

It was for the Arizona State Sun Devils that Harden played college basketball for. There, the player was named the consensus Pac-10 and All-American in the year 2009. The player was chosen with the third overall pick by Oklahoma City Thunder in the year 2009 NBA draft. In the year 2012, the player was actually named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. The man also helped the team successfully reach the NBA Finals. However, the team lost the match to the Miami Heat.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could not give the player a max contract, and thus he eventually the contract extension when it was actually under the max. Subsequently, he was traded to the Houston Rockets prior to the 2012-13 season. Oklahoma City Thunder The player was chosen in the year 2009 NBA draft with the third overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The man successfully recorded the fourth-highest 3-point percentage in the history of the NBA for a sportsman below the age of 21 at the time of the 2009-10 season.