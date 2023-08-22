List of Top 10 Secret Service Code Names of U.S. Presidents

These code names are typically chosen for their positive connotations or their association with the president's personality or background.

The Secret Service agency was established in 1865 as a measure to prevent counterfeiting of currency due to the Civil War. The agency has been protecting the president of the United States since 1901 after the assassination of President McKinley. As part of their security measures, the Secret Service assigns code names to the president, the first lady, and their children.

“By the end of the Civil War, nearly one-third of all currency in circulation was counterfeit. As a result, the country’s financial stability was in jeopardy. To address this concern, the Secret Service was established in 1865 as a bureau in the Treasury Department to suppress widespread counterfeiting.”

The United States Secret Service states: “We are one of America’s oldest federal law enforcement agencies, originally created in 1865 to stamp out rampant counterfeiting in order to stabilize America's young financial system.”

These names were considered to be a secret as they were used to communicate about the movements of the candidates.

“After the assassination of President McKinley in 1901, the Secret Service was tasked with the full-time protection of the President of the United States. Over time, this protective mission has been expanded by statutory changes, Presidential Decision Directives, Homeland Security Presidential Directives, National Security Presidential Directives, and various Executive Orders” it adds.

In the Early Show, political consultant Laura Schwartz said that the Secret Service can now use the code names more freely because technology has advanced and the Secret Service has more secure communications.

Here is a list of the Top 10 Secret Service Code Names of U.S. Presidents:

President Secret Service Code Names Ronald Reagan Rawhide John F. Kennedy Lancer Richard Nixon Searchlight Jimmy Carter Deacon Bill Clinton Eagle George H.W. Bush Timberwolf Barack Obama Renegade George W. Bush Trailblazer Donald Trump Mogul Gerald Ford Passkey

Ronald Reagan was known as Rawhide during his time as president of the United States. The Secret Service assigned him this code name because it was a reference to his rugged personality and his Western roots.

John F. Kennedy's code name, Lancer, was a fitting one, given that his administration was often compared to Camelot, the magical court of Arthurian legend of which Lancelot was a legendary knight.

Richard Nixon's Secret Service codename, "Searchlight," was ironic because of his subsequent involvement in the Watergate scandal, which was ultimately uncovered by the media.

Jimmy Carter's name was a reflection of his deeply religious faith. He was active in the Baptist church for many years, and he continued to teach Sunday school even after becoming president.

Bill Clinton's Secret Service code name was "Eagle." Some have speculated that this was a reference to his association with the Boy Scouts, as Eagle Scout is the organisation's highest rank. This would be a fitting name for someone holding the highest office in the land.

The reason why George H.W. Bush was given the code name "Timberwolf" is unknown. Some people speculate that it was because of his strong leadership and his ability to take charge in difficult situations. Others believe that it was a reference to his background as a pilot and his love of the outdoors. Ultimately, the reason for his code name is a mystery.

After the Secret Service presented Barack Obama with a list of code names starting with the letter R, he chose the name "Renegade."

George W. Bush's Secret Service code name while his father was president was Tumbler, which was less flattering than his presidential code name Trailblazer. Some reports suggest that the former was based on his alleged propensity to party.

Donald Trump once jokingly suggested the code name "Humble" for himself, but the Secret Service ultimately chose something that was more in line with his personality.

The irony of Gerald Ford's moniker, "The Great Pardoner," is that it was bestowed upon him after he granted Richard Nixon a "full, free, and absolute pardon." This pardon effectively closed the door on any possibility of criminal prosecution against Nixon, despite the fact that he was facing serious allegations of wrongdoing.