Republican Debate 2023: Eager To Check The Results? Here Are The Winners And The Ones Who Lost!

The eight rivals traveled to Wisconsin for the debate and brought excitement to the event in just the right amounts. While some candidates performed their level best and won, some could not hit the mark. Here is the list of every winner and loser of the debate you need to know.

The night of last Wednesday was an important and exciting one as eight presidential candidates from Republican faced off at the very first debate of the GOP primary race of 2021 in Milwaukee. Trump, however, did not attend it.

Mike Pence provided a religion-based and passionate contention for abortion limits throughout the country. While such contentions might not help him get at a good stand in the general election next year, it aided him in winning over Republicans.

The first one to talk about in the list is Mike Pence. He has served as governor, vice president, and congressman. For those who thought that the veteran politician had lost his spark, Pence did not leave any stone unturned in the debate to prove them wrong.

There was a time in the second half of the debate when Mr. Trump became an important topic for discussion. It was at this very moment when Mike Pence held the last word. He said that on January 6, 2021, he put the Constitution first as he declined to throw out the results of the elections at the will of Mr. Trump. At this moment, a number of his rivals also took a stand in his favor.

Vivek Ramaswamy

The second winner to discuss is Vivek Ramaswamy. Surprisingly, he is someone who did not vote for a president from the year 2004 to 2020. Moreover, he has never run for public office. What can one expect from such a candidate? Well, one can very well expect such a person to dominate a Republican debate.

While all the other candidates looked tense and serious at some points in the debate, Vivek Ramaswamy was the only one among them who looked happy, and comfortable. One could easily sense that he was enjoying himself in the debate, and perhaps this easy and confident attitude, along with sharp arguments and his energetic smile, made the man dominate the debate like no other. In reality, a novice like him was not expected to excel this well, but he undoubtedly exceeded the expectations.

A very strong statement by the man becomes popular, as he says in the discussion surrounding climate change, "I'm the only person on the stage who isn't bought and paid for."

Nikki Haley

For those who underestimated the lady so far, Nikki Haley proved herself yet again in the debate. She is a former US ambassador to the United Nations. Additionally, what makes her a strong contender is the fact that she never got defeated in the race for office. She did not taste defeat even when she was fighting against the strong Republican candidates for the governorship of South Carolina.

During the exciting debate on Wednesday night, the lady did not hesitate to confidently put forward strong criticism against the Republican Party and Mr. Trump.

In a statement when she described the US budget deficit, she said "Republicans did this to you too." She added by saying, "They need to stop the spending, stop the borrowing."

When the discussion turned to the topic of Mr. Trump, she expressed that Mr. Trump was undoubtedly the "most disliked politician in America."

Here Are The Ones Who Lost

Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum

Former Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson was the last of the candidates who qualified for the debate in Milwaukee. The Former Governor of Arkansas and the Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, both had to prove themselves in the debate but somehow failed to do so.

Yes, Mr. Hutchinson did provide some criticizing arguments against Mr. Trump, but those arguments lacked the needed strength and spice. Additionally, Mr. Burgum demonstrated in his argument some small-state conservative thoughts, but this thought failed to attain attention.

Ron DeSantis

The performance of Ron DeSantis was not all bad. In fact, throughout his performance, he managed to gain several great moments, especially when the man talked about his military service record. He also gained attention when he talked about the need for more aggressive policies of government to tackle the problem of the opioid epidemic.

However, the man remained on the sidelines in all the essential moments of the debate.

