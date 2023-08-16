A Governor in the United States is the chief officer of the state. A governor acts as the head of the State government. She/he looks after the right functioning of the state. The state and the federal system in the United States of America make sure that the state holds a myriad of powers as per the US Constitution. The States hold their very own legislative, judicial, and executive branches as per the Republican principles. Governors usually hold great powers in the state they are chosen. The state executive budget is one such important factor of their powers. Not to miss, there are so many governors in the states that have significant influence over the judiciary and the legislative. Such governors also sometimes hold powers like vetoing state bills, holding partial or full control over the power to pardon a criminal sentence, and appointing judges.

In almost all states, there are four-year terms that are to be held by the governor. However, this is not true only in the case of New Hampshire and Vermont, as in these states, the governors are chosen every two years. Also, in all the states except five, the governor actually works with a lieutenant governor, who plays the role of a deputy in case the governor is not able to perform their duties. Key responsibilities of a governor The responsibilities of a governor are not fixed and they vary from state to state. The state constitution mentions the powers of the governor. However, some of the common duties and responsibilities of a governor are given below:

Command the National Guard of the state All the states have their very own National Guard. The Governor holds the power to command the State National Guard. Appointment of state judges The governors hold the power to appoint judges. Moreover, in a few states like Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the governors may also hold the power to nominate the judges to the Supreme Court of the state to be assented to either by a state board, State Senate, or the judicial nominating commission.